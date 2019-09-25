Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 04:05 AM IST

India, All India

Immovable property can’t be seized by cops, rules Supreme Court

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 2:42 am IST

The entire matter is rooted in a batch of petitions involving the powers of police in attaching the immovable property under section 102(1).

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that police can’t seize immovable property in exercise of its powers under section 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure while investigating a case of theft as immovable property can’t be stolen or attract suspicion of being stolen.

“The power of a police officer under section 102 of the code to seize any property, which may be found under circumstances that create suspicion of the commission of any offence, would not include the power to attach, seize and seal an immovable property” said a bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Sanjiv Khanna in their concurrent judgment.

Speaking for the bench, Justice Khanna said, “In case and if we allow the police officer to ‘seize’ immovable property on a mere ‘suspicion of the commission of any offence’, it would mean and imply giving a drastic and extreme power to dispossess etc. to the police officer on a mere conjecture and surmise, that is, on suspicion, which has hitherto not been exercised.

The court said this while answering a reference by a bench of then Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar (since retired) and Justice Arun Mishra by November 18, 2014 order saying that issue before the court has far reaching and serious consequences.

The entire matter is rooted in a batch of petitions involving the powers of police in attaching the immovable property under section 102(1) of the code of Criminal Procedure.

Noting that it has not come across any case where immovable property was seized under section 102(1) of the Cr.P.C., the court said that the reason is that the disputes relating to “title, possession, etc., of immovable property are civil disputes which have to be decided and adjudicated in civil courts.”

Having said, the court said, “We must discourage and stall any attempt to convert civil disputes into criminal cases to put pressure on the other side. Thus, it will not be proper to hold that section 102 of the code empowers a police officer to seize immovable property, land, plots, residential houses, streets or similar properties.”

Tags: supreme court, immovable property

Latest From India

Security forces said that Myanmar Army has warned its citizens from giving shelter to Indian insurgent leaders. (Representational image)

Families of Ulfa rebels to assist in surrender?

The fuel tanker was dispatched from Tumapal camp of the SSB to supply diesel to the construction vehicles engaged in Dallirajhra-Rowghat railway project work.

3 killed as Maoists blow up oil tanker

The problem in Siachen is that due to very cold temperatures even biodegradable items do not decompose, so waste keeps on piling year after year. (Photo: PTI)

World’s highest battlefield Siachen set for ‘makeover’

Raveesh Kumar (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

India to train cricketers from maldives

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Donald Trump passes her

2

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

3

Is Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ going to be shot in Hindi? Find out

4

Biker saved by Apple watch after accident

5

Infosys, TCS, HDFC among 17 Indian firms in Forbes best 'regarded' cos list

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Salman Khan's much-awaited show, Bigg Boss 13 is all set to premiere on September 29, 2019. On Monday, the actor along with Ameesha Patel and other stars launch Bigg Boss 13 at Mumbai Metro yard in Andheri. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bigg Boss 13: Salman, Ameesha make launch event memorable; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Tanushree Dutta, Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Hrithik, Priyanka, Tanushree and others spotted in Mumbai

The 20th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) has finally taken place on Wednesday night. The biggest award night of Bollywood was attended by many celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal, Malavika Mohanan, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA 2019: Salman, Alia, Ranveer-Deepika & others dazzle on green carpet

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham