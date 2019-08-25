Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 12:42 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Kashmiri woman narrates plight to Rahul Gandhi on flight

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 12:33 pm IST

The woman was on the same flight as Rahul Gandhi, when he was being sent back from Srinagar to Delhi.

The woman in the video can be heard saying, "Hum har tareeke se pareshaan hai" (We are troubled in every way). (Photo: Screengrab | Instagram | @krishnaallavaru)
 The woman in the video can be heard saying, "Hum har tareeke se pareshaan hai" (We are troubled in every way). (Photo: Screengrab | Instagram | @krishnaallavaru)

New Delhi: In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Kashmiri woman is seen narrating her plight to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a flight from Srinagar to Delhi.

The following video was shared by Krishna Allavaru whiis the Joint Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The woman in the video can be heard saying, "Hum har tareeke se pareshaan hai" (We are troubled in every way).

Rahul Gandhi, who was seated in the corner tried consoling her as Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad looked on. 

The woman further stated her troubles to Rahul Gandhi saying that it was impossible for her children to step outside the house and that her brother was denied tickets for travelling with her.

Rahul Gandhi and 11 leaders of other opposition parties were sent back to Delhi after they arrived at Srinagar airport to review the situation of J&K on Saturday.

Reacting to the delegation’s visit, the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked political leaders to cooperate and not visit Srinagar. It added they would be putting other people to inconvenience.

Article 370 which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was abrogated on August 5.

Tags: rahul gandhi, article 370, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

British High Commissioner to India Sir Dominic Asquith on Sunday paid tribute to former Union Minister Arun Jaitley at his south Delhi home. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

'A man people in Britain treasured,' says UK envoy on Arun Jaitley

A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents, died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated manjha in Khajuri Khas area, the police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

4-yr-old Delhi girl, on bike with parents, dies after kite string slits her throat

In his Independence Day address also , Modi had urged citizens to eliminate single-use plastic and suggested that shopkeepers provide eco-friendly bags to customers. (Photo: DD news)

Mann Ki Baat: PM calls for mass movement against single-use plastic from Oct 2

Controversial Bihar MLA Anant Singh, who surrendered before a Delhi in connection with a case lodged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him, was brought to Patna on Sunday morning from the national capital, police said. (Photo: File)

BJP Bihar MLA Anant Singh produced in Patna court today

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham