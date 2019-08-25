Watch: Kashmiri woman narrates plight to Rahul Gandhi on flight

The woman was on the same flight as Rahul Gandhi, when he was being sent back from Srinagar to Delhi.

The woman in the video can be heard saying, "Hum har tareeke se pareshaan hai" (We are troubled in every way). (Photo: Screengrab | Instagram | @krishnaallavaru)

New Delhi: In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Kashmiri woman is seen narrating her plight to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a flight from Srinagar to Delhi.

The following video was shared by Krishna Allavaru whiis the Joint Secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Rahul Gandhi, who was seated in the corner tried consoling her as Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad looked on.

The woman further stated her troubles to Rahul Gandhi saying that it was impossible for her children to step outside the house and that her brother was denied tickets for travelling with her.

Rahul Gandhi and 11 leaders of other opposition parties were sent back to Delhi after they arrived at Srinagar airport to review the situation of J&K on Saturday.

Reacting to the delegation’s visit, the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked political leaders to cooperate and not visit Srinagar. It added they would be putting other people to inconvenience.

Article 370 which granted special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was abrogated on August 5.