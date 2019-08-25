Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:58 PM IST

India, All India

Wanted Naxalite surrendered before Chhattisgarh police

PTI
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 2:23 pm IST

He was active as deputy commander of military platoon no. 24 in Malangir area committee of Maoists in Dantewada.

Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

Dantewada: A Maoist deputy commander, wanted in connection with several incidents of violence, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a police official said.

Muchaki Budra alias Naresh (32), who was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, turned himself in before Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava, he said.

Budra, a native of Jagargunda area in Sukma district, surrendered while citing disappointment with the "hollow ideology" of Maoists, Pallava said.

He was active as deputy commander of military platoon no. 24 in Malangir area committee of Maoists in Dantewada.

"He was instrumental in carrying out several Maoist attacks, including at the house of Congress leader Awdhesh Gautam at Nakulnar village in 2010 in which two civilians and a Naxal were killed, and on a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team in Kirandul wherein six security men and a civilian lost their lives in 2012," Pallava said.

Budra joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2007 and was elevated as deputy commander in 2010, he said.

He has been given Rs 10,000 cash as "encouragement money" for laying down arms, the official said, adding that he will be further provided assistance as per the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Tags: maoist, naxalite
Location: India, Chhatisgarh

Latest From India

‘Oil marketing companies (OMCs) led by Indian Oil have stopped jet fuel supply at six airports,’ Air India Spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar had earlier said in a statement. (Photo: ANI)

Stoppage of fuel supplies due to shortage of funds: Air India Chairman and MD Lohani

Jaitley passed away on Saturday at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. He was 66 years old. He was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. (Photo: ANI)

Even in jail he never lost cool: BJP's VK Malhotra mourns loss of friend Arun Jaitley

The development comes soon after the Centre's Mines Tribunal kept in abeyance the cancellation of mining lease of the block by the state government extended to NMDC Ltd. (Photo: Representational)

Karnataka govt defers auction of Donimalai iron ore mine

‘Before floods, 1 kg onion used to cost around Rs 15, now it touches Rs 30 in wholesale, Rs 40 in retail shops, street vendors,’ a trader said. (Photo: ANI)

Monsoon fury: Onion prices double in several parts of Karnataka

MOST POPULAR

1

From Mont Blanc pens to Patek Phillipe watches -- Jaitley's love for high-end brands

2

Experience tea served in kulhads across railway stations, airports, malls

3

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

4

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

5

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham