Sunday, Aug 25, 2019 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

India, All India

Citizens, not borders make nations: Modi

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Aug 25, 2019, 5:36 am IST
Updated : Aug 25, 2019, 5:36 am IST

PM Modi pays tribute to Jaitley, says I cannot believe I am sitting so far and my friend is gone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being enthusiastically welcomed by the Indian community in Manama in Bahrain on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being enthusiastically welcomed by the Indian community in Manama in Bahrain on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in Bahrain that nations are not made only by frontiers and borders but by its citizens whose heads are held high.

Addressing a huge gathering of the Indian community in Bahrain late on Saturday evening that applauded him with enthusiasm and chanted his name, PM Modi said, “It seems god has kept many things for me to do”, adding that there was “unity in diversity” in India. The comment is being seen as significant, given New Delhi’s recent move to bifurcate J&K state and revoke Article 370. But one of the highlights of the speech was the moving tribute PM Modi paid to former finance minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley who passed away on Saturday. “I cannot believe I am sitting so far and my friend is gone,” he said. PM Modi is in the midst of a foreign tour and pointed out that he was “bound by his duty”, a veiled reference perhaps on why he did not cut short his important tour to the two Gulf nations with which India has such close ties and where so many Indians work and stay.

“If the world looks at India with respect, it is because of you (the Indian community living abroad). ... The self-confidence of India and Indians has increased,” he said to huge applause, also pointing out the welfare measures for the people undertaken by his government. Pointing to the appreciation of the Bahrain government to the contribution of the Indian community living there, he said, “They (Bahrain) were praising you and my chest was swelling with pride.” The comment was met by a loud cheer from the audience of excited Indians. PM Modi also mentioned all the four south Indian languages in his reference to India’s rich cultural heritage.

During PM Modi’s visit to Bahrain, three pacts including one on Space collaboration were signed between the two nations. PM Modi tweeted, “Honoured to have met HH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Our talks were comprehensive and included a wide range of subjects concerning India-Bahrain relations.” MEA officials said talks were held on the spheres of space, energy, defence, international solar alliance, maritime security and bilateraltrade. India also expressed interest in oil and shell gas reserves in the Gulf nation.

On the occasion of the festival of Janmashtami on Saturday that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, PM Modi is also “launching the renovation of the Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama” there.

Pointing to the 200 year-old Temple of Lord Krishna in Bahrain, he said it was a symbol of the rich “cultural diversity” of Bahrain.

Tags: narendra modi, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Minister’s view on Scindia’s new post causes flutter

Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed (Photo: File)

Fearing FAFT action, Pak likely to keep Saeed in jail

Kashmiris living in the city during a protest against the blockade of communication in Kashmir, in Bengaluru, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Detained Kashmir leaders’ family share ordeal

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP ideologue Subramanian Swamy (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Kartarpur corridor work must stop for now, says Swamy

MOST POPULAR

1

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

2

Uttar Pradesh: To spread message of equality, Rampur DM cleans drains

3

Steve Jobs may be rolling in his grave regarding Apple’s current scenario

4

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

5

German Army seeks out gamers in hunt for computer-savvy soldiers

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham