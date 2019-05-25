I'm one of you, equal to you: Modi after being elected as leader of NDA

After the meet, PM Modi is likely to meet President Ram Nath Kovind around 8 pm and stake claim to form government.

Ahead of addressing the gathering, Narendra Modi bowed before the constitution before at the NDA parliamentary meeting. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The newly elected lawmakers of the ruling National Democratic Alliance met in New Delhi on Saturday and elected Narendra Modi as their leader.

“You all deserve greetings but those elected for the first time deserve an even bigger one. I offer all of you my greetings,” Modi said at the parliamentary meeting.

Modi said that the BJP chose me unanimously as the leader of the parliamentary party and all the NDA parties supported it and he is thankful for it.

He said people have accepted because of their 'seva bhav'. He encouraged that one has to prepare oneself to be always ready to help people even when they move through the lanes of politics and power.

“2019 elections have worked towards breaking down walls and connecting hearts. In a way they had become a way to unite the society...This gave a new height to these elections. The people have started a new era and all of us are a witness to it. You all have elected me as the leader, I think of it as a part of the system, I'm one of you, equal to you,” he added.

Senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were also present at the NDA parliamentary meeting.

One by one, leaders of the National Democratic Alliance or NDA spoke in the central hall and supported the move to elect PM Modi.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Parkash Singh Badal proposed Narendra Modi's name as the leader of NDA Parliamentary Party. JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray endorsed the proposal.

BJP president Amit Shah said, “I thank all the allies and the MPs who have unanimously chosen NDA's leader Narendra Modi as the new Prime Minister of the country.”

"Modi is elected the leader of the parliamentary party of 353 MPs unanimously," Shah announced after the election as Modi acknowledged the support and cheers from MPs.

Addressing the members of NDA, Shah said, “22 crore people whose living standards have improved have blessed PM Modi. Everyone believed that Modi government would return with a clear majority. The nation has blessed us from all corners of the country. Surgical strikes showed us that there is a leader who can hit the terrorists back.”

Praising PM Modi, Shah added that he worked for 18 hours a day and did not take a single off.

Modi's election was a mere formality as the NDA had already declared him the alliance's prime ministerial candidate.

On Friday, the council of ministers led by PM Modi submitted their resignation which was accepted by President Kovind.

In 17th Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 303 out of 542 seats. The Congress only bagged 52 seats.

On Saturday morning, President dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha with immediate effect. The Election Commission also submitted a list of new-elected parliamentarians to the President.