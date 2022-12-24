Saturday, Dec 24, 2022 | Last Update : 08:10 AM IST

  India   All India  24 Dec 2022  Parliament's Winter session adjourned a week earlier
India, All India

Parliament's Winter session adjourned a week earlier

THE ASIAN AGE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 24, 2022, 7:56 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2022, 7:56 am IST

The members, citing the festive season and New Year celebrations, requested to end the proceedings early

In both the Houses, opposition members pressed for discussion on the border issue with China, which was turned down by presiding officers. (Representational Image; PTI)
 In both the Houses, opposition members pressed for discussion on the border issue with China, which was turned down by presiding officers. (Representational Image; PTI)

New Delhi: Parliament adjourned sine die on Friday, a week ahead of schedule. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the decision to curtail the Winter Session ahead of schedule was taken during the meeting of the floor leaders of all parties. The Session began on December 7 and was scheduled to end on December 29. However, the members, citing the festive season and New Year celebrations, requested the government and the presiding officers of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha to end the proceedings early.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a customary meeting held at the end of the Winter Session. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, and leaders of parties in Parliament House attended the meeting that was called by the Lok Sabha Speaker on Friday.

"In the Business Advisory Committee meeting of Lok Sabha, there was consensus among floor leaders of all political parties to cut short the Session," Mr Birla said. His remarks come against the backdrop of several Opposition leaders alleging that the government has been curtailing Parliament Sessions.

Mr Birla added: "Agreements and disagreements on issues should be reflected in debates and not through disruptions."

The productivity of the Lok Sabha in the Winter Session was 97 per cent. The House held 13 sittings during which seven bills, including the supplementary demands for grants and the Maritime Anti-Piracy Bill, were passed.

The Rajya Sabha's productivity during the Session was 102 per cent. The Upper House held 13 sittings totaling 64 hours and 50 minutes.

The 2022 Winter Session is the eighth consecutive session to be adjourned early. The Session was for 13 days and was one of the shortest in the 17th Lok Sabha, the other being the 2020 Monsoon Session (10 days) held during the Covid pandemic.

In this Winter Session, the Lok Sabha functioned for 88 per cent of its scheduled time, while the Rajya Sabha functioned for 94 per cent of its scheduled time, according to the think tank PRS Legislative Research.

Both the Houses saw disruptions and repeated adjournments on the penultimate day when the Opposition members insisted on a discussion on the India-China border dispute issue. Seven bills were passed in this session, and seven were introduced. Four bills to amend the list of Scheduled Tribes in various states were introduced, of which two were passed. Two of the bills introduced -- the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Bill 2022 and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2022 -- have been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committees.

The Lok Sabha spent a total of 7.7 hours or around 11 per cent of its time, in Question Hours, while the Rajya Sabha spent 9.8 hours, around 15 per cent, of its scheduled time on questions, according to PRS Legislative.

Legislative business took around 16 hours or 24 per cent of the Lok Sabha's time; financial business took around 10.9 hours or 16 per cent of the total time; and non-legislative business, such as debates and matters of urgent public importance, took around 48 per cent of the Lok Sabha's time.

In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the productivity of the House was 102 per cent. The House held 13 sittings totaling 64 hours and 50 minutes. Here, legislation took around 21 hours or 32 per cent of the total time; financial business was held for around nine hours; and non-legislative and other business took around 38 per cent of the Upper House's time.

Tags: parliament winter session, tawang clash, parliament session sine die
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya talks to media at Parliament House Complex during the Winter Session, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Centre plans COVID-19 mock drill to prepare states

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya directed officials to be alert and strengthen surveillance. (Photo: Twitter)

Amid global COVID surge, govt advises all: Mask up, get jabs

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

House not meant for reckless politics: Shah slams Cong member over Pegasus charge

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Follow COVID protocols or suspend Bharat Jodo Yatra: Health minister to Rahul

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham