Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

India, All India

'Can't always be accomodating,' Uddhav Thackeray presses on 50:50 formula

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 24, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2019, 5:12 pm IST

He said that the Maharashtra mandate was an eye-opener for many.

He said, 'We reached a formula when Amit Shah came to my house, now it is time to implement that formula.' (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asserted the need for a 50:50 formula for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance to be implemented in Maharashtra.

He said, "We reached a formula when Amit Shah came to my house, now it is time to implement that formula," news agency PTI reported.

He further said that the Sena contested less seats on BJP's request. "We can't be so accommodating always," he added.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has got over 160 seats in the 288-member Assembly. As per the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 102 seats, which is below the 122 it secured in 2014. The Shiv Sena bagged 57 seats, Congress 53 and the National Congress Party 53.

