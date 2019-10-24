Thursday, Oct 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:16 PM IST

Army chopper with Northern Army commander on board crashes in J&K, no casualties

The helicopter, which is believed to have developed a technical snag, crash-landed at Poonch district's Bedar area, officials said.

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was part of the seven-member crew, including two pilots. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said. (Representation Image: PTI)
Jammu: An Army helicopter with the Northern Army commander on board crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said, adding that there were no casualties.

The helicopter, which is believed to have developed a technical snag, crash-landed at Poonch district's Bedar area, officials said. Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was part of the seven-member crew, including two pilots. No casualties have been reported so far, officials said.

