India's second largest railway over bridge to be inaugurated on September 30

The RoB, considered to be the second largest in the country, was completed in 197 days without affecting traffic for even a single day.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has completed the construction of the giant four-lane cable-stayed railway over bridge at Burdwan Junction in West Bengal, which will be inaugurated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal on September 30.

The RoB, considered to be the second largest in the country, was completed in 197 days without affecting traffic for even a single day, officials said on Monday.

The work on 188.43 metre cable-stayed RoB began in 2012. Besides having 1.5 metre-wide footpaths on each of the sides parallel to the lanes, the RoB has 27.7 metres of width to accommodate vehicles on four lanes.

Built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, the project has been completed with 50:50 sharing between the Ministry of Railways and the West Bengal government, the officials said.

The implementation of the RoB progressed over eight years in Burdwan Junction of the Eastern Railway -- one of the country's future fast track models passing over the busy railway yards accommodating 10 tracks, they said.

It encountered many issues in the process like restriction of maximum height of the road surface clearances and also busy movement of rolling stocks over the yard, the officials said.

The RoB connects Burdwan town with the two sub-divisions of Kalna and Katwa, and is on the Howrah-Bardhaman main line.

