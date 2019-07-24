SC sets aside TN HC order on postings in Lokayukta

Mukul Rohatgi told the court that only those holding the office of profit, or with political affiliations were barred.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Madras high court’s order freezing the appointment of M. Rajaram, and K. Arumugham as non-judicial members of the Tamil Nadu Lokayukta holding that there was incorrect appreciation of facts on the record in the case.

Setting aside the April 6, 2019, order of the Madurai bench of Madras high court, the bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose faulted the high court for putting on hold the operation of Tamil Nadu government’s order appointing both Rajaram and Arumugham as non-judicial members of Lokayukta.

Appearing for Tamil Nadu government, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi told the court that only those holding the office of profit, or with political affiliations were barred from becoming the Lokayukta members.