Amit Shah’s first bill in Parliament today on Jammu and Kashmir quotas

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 24, 2019, 9:27 am IST
Updated : Jun 24, 2019, 9:27 am IST

After introducing the bill which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance, Shah is set to speak about its importance.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday will table the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha. This will be the first legislative business of Amit Shah in the Parliament.

After introducing the bill which had earlier been enforced as an ordinance, Amit Shah is also set to speak in the House about its importance.

On February 28, the Union Cabinet had approved 'The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019' and it was cleared by President Ram Nath Kovind.

It aims to replace the ordinance to provide 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in Jammu and Kashmir. This would pave the way for reserving state government jobs to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir who are from economically weaker sections belonging to any religion or caste.

While campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah had vowed to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution. Article 370 allows Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution, flag and the right to handle its own laws except on matters that impact national security.

The BJP had also repeated its intention of scrapping Article 35A in its election manifesto. Article 35A defines permanent residents of the state and excludes outsiders from owning property and getting benefits including government jobs.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is also expected to table the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019. It will replace an ordinance issued in March and proposes stiff penalties for violation of norms.

The Bill also proposes giving a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age.

In the Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, the working president of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is expected to move the motion of thanks on the President’s address.

