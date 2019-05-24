World leaders congratulate PM Modi on victory

Leaders of Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Singapore were also among those who sent their wishes to Mr Modi.

New Delhi: World leaders including Chinese president Xi Jinping, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his party’s spectacular electoral victory even as Pakistan PM Imran Khan also tweeted his congratulations to Mr Modi, adding that he “looked forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia”.

Despite the fact that India and Pakistan came to the brink of war in February this year following the Pulwama terror attack, Mr Khan tweeted, “I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on the electoral victory of BJP and allies. Look forward to working with him for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia.” After being sworn in for his second tenure, PM Modi is likely to meet Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek (Kyrgyz Republic) on June 13 and 14. Meanwhile, lavishing praise on Mr Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, “Congratulations, my friend @Narendramodi, on your impressive election victory! The election results further reaffirm your leadership of the world’s largest democracy. Together we will continue to strengthen the great friendship between India & Israel. Well done, my friend!”

Leaders of Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Singapore were also among those who sent their wishes to Mr Modi.

In a statement meanwhile, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said, “President of People’s Republic of China, H.E. Mr. Xi Jinping sent a letter to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi earlier today congratulating him on the electoral victory of National Democratic Alliance under his leadership. In the letter, Mr Xi noted the great importance he attached to the development of India-China relations and his desire to work with Mr Modi to take the Closer Development Partnership between the two countries to a new height.

“Mr Xi also expressed satisfaction at the strong momentum of development in India-China relations in recent years with the joint efforts of both sides.”

Russian Embassy sources said, “Russian president Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Mr Modi in connection with the resounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the general parliamentary elections.”

Mr Putin said in the congratulatory message, “I am convinced that as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India you will further contribute to strengthening the centuries-old friendship between our peoples and enhancing comprehensive development of special and privileged strategic partners-hip between Russia and India. I would like to reiterate my readiness to continue our fruitful personal contacts and joint work...”

In another statement, the MEA said, “On 23 May 2019, Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Mr Shinzo Abe called Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and congratulated him for the resounding victory of his party in the 2019 General Elections. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Abe for his wishes. During the conversation, both leaders noted the advances made in the bilateral relationship in the last five years and reiterated their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership to achieve their shared vision of peace, progress and prosperity. The two Prime Ministers looked forward to their meeting during the G20 Summit in Osaka next month. Prime Minister Modi also extended an invitation to Prime Minister Abe to visit India later this year for the next India-Japan Annual Summit.”

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also tweeted, “PM of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc has written to PM @narendramodi congratulating him for the victory at the elections and looked forward to working together to further promote the depth & effectiveness of the relations.” He also said, “Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina has sent a congratulatory message to PM @narendramodi for the victory in the elections under his leadership, wishing peace, happiness & prosperity for the people of India.” He added, “PM of Singapore @leehsienloong has sent a message of congratulations to PM @narendramodi and welcomed India’s deepening engagement in the region.”

Sri Lankan president M. Sirisena in his congratulatory message said, “Congratulations on your victory and the peoples re-endorsement of your leadership. Sri Lanka looks forward to continuing the warm and constructive relationship with India in the future.”

Nepalese PM K.P. Sharma Oli said, “I extend warmest congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for landslide election victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. I wish all success ahead. I look forward to working closely with you.”

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said, “Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on a strong mandate from the people of India. The government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between our two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia.”