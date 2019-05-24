Amit Shah’s Cabinet entry, BJP rejig on cards?

Under Mr Shah’s leadership, the BJP won the tag of “largest political organisation in the world” with more than 11 crore members.

New Delhi: With the BJP surpassing its own 2014 tally and registering another thumping majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, speculation is rife that the much-awaited organisational overhaul, including state units, could finally take place now. The party is also abuzz over the BJP president Amit Shah’s possible induction into the Union Cabinet.

Source said that the RSS, the big brother of the Sangh Parivar, is in favour of Mr Shah continuing as the party president for his exceptional organisational skills due to which the organisation and its support base grew significantly.

Under Mr Shah’s leadership, the BJP won the tag of “largest political organisation in the world” with more than 11 crore members. Under Mr Shah, the BJP was ruling 19 states till the last year.

Sources said that if Mr Shah is accommodated in Mr Modi’s Council of Ministers, he could get any of the four top posts. While speculation is rife that Mr Shah could either get the finance or the home portfolio, it is certain that any decision on his moving from the organisation to the government will be taken only after the RSS top brass and Mr Modi take a final decision.

Mr Shah, who is a Rajya Sabha member, made his Lok Sabha debut from Gandhinagar where he registered a record margin of victory. This parliamentary seat was earlier held by the party veteran L.K. Advani.

Sources said that the Central team of the party would also witness major changes and key states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Delhi, would see maximum number of new faces being promoted.

Madhya Pradesh, Cfhattisgarh and Rajasthan were three states that the BJP lost in recent Assembly polls and there is a growing pressure from the state cadre to overhaul the organisational units. Soon after taking over as the BJP chief, Mr Shah had made efforts to overhaul state units but the efforts could not materialise due to factionalism.

