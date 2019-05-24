Friday, May 24, 2019 | Last Update : 07:03 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah’s Cabinet entry, BJP rejig on cards?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 24, 2019, 5:40 am IST
Updated : May 24, 2019, 6:32 am IST

Under Mr Shah’s leadership, the BJP won the tag of “largest political organisation in the world” with more than 11 crore members.

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: AP)
 BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: With the BJP surpassing its own 2014 tally and registering another thumping majority in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, speculation is rife that the much-awaited organisational overhaul, including state units, could finally take place now. The party is also abuzz over the BJP president Amit Shah’s possible induction into the Union Cabinet.

Source said that the RSS, the big brother of the Sangh Parivar, is in favour of Mr Shah continuing as the party president for his exceptional organisational skills due to which the organisation and its support base grew significantly.

Under Mr Shah’s leadership, the BJP won the tag of “largest political organisation in the world” with more than 11 crore members. Under Mr Shah, the BJP was ruling 19 states till the last year.

Sources said that if Mr Shah is accommodated in Mr Modi’s Council of Ministers, he could get any of the four top posts. While speculation is rife that Mr Shah could either get the finance or the home portfolio, it is certain that any decision on his moving from the organisation to the government will be taken only after the RSS top brass and Mr Modi take a final decision.

Mr Shah, who is a Rajya Sabha member, made his Lok Sabha debut from Gandhinagar where he registered a record margin of victory. This parliamentary seat was earlier held by the party veteran L.K. Advani.

Sources said that the Central team of the party would also witness major changes and key states, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Odisha and Delhi, would see maximum number of new faces being promoted.

Madhya Pradesh, Cfhattisgarh and Rajasthan were three states that the BJP lost in recent Assembly polls and there is a growing pressure from the state cadre to overhaul the organisational units. Soon after taking over as the BJP chief, Mr Shah had made efforts to overhaul state units but the efforts could not materialise due to factionalism.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, amit shah, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP workers welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he, along with BJP president Amit Shah, arrives at the party headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Nation backs BJP’s majority nationalism

Telugu Desam national president N. Chandrababu Naidu

Tough days ahead for Chandrababu Naidu after poor poll performance

Zakir Musa (Photo: File)

Al Qaeda’s Indian cell chief Zakir Musa killed in J&K

Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI)

BJP leads in LS, Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Punny much? Gautam Gambhir takes a dig at political rivals through cricket terms

2

Queen Elizabeth startles everyone at a pop-up

3

Bharat actress Disha Patani shares video in slow motion twirling all the way for fans

4

Rahul Gandhi heading for record-breaking victory margin in Wayanad LS

5

Mumbai man wears TV on his back shows metro commuters live election results coverage

more

Editors' Picks

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham