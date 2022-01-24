Monday, Jan 24, 2022 | Last Update : 02:50 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Jan 2022  We pressurised Centre for Netaji statue, says Mamata
India, All India

We pressurised Centre for Netaji statue, says Mamata

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jan 24, 2022, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2022, 8:55 am IST

Mamata, however, reminded the ruling BJP that mere installation of a statue would not 'end responsibility'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blows a conch during a function to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Kolkata, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blows a conch during a function to celebrate 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, in Kolkata, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: In a startling revelation, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Sunday it was her "pressure" which forced the Centre to decide to install the statue of iconic freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the India Gate. She however reminded the ruling BJP that mere installation of a statue would not "end responsibility."

Paying tribute to Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at his statue on Red Road, the Trinamul Congress supremo told the Centre, "You are installing his statue only under our pressure. Didn't any thought of building a statue come to your mind for so long? Come here and see our statue which is live and not artificial. It inspires us everyday. Remember, installation of a statue does not end responsibility."

 

She added, "You built so many statues spending crores! But did you ever study the history of the country or try to protect it? Instead, you destroyed heritage and are now trying to wipe out history. Installation of a statue can not be everything. Netaji can not be loved by installing his statue and extinguishing Amar Jawan Jyoti."

Attacking the Narendra Modi government for failing to crack the mystery about the death of Bose, Ms Banerjee said, "Netaji left for abroad in a great escape. We still do not know what happened to him later. It has remained a mystery till date. This government had stated that it would unravel the entire mystery. But it did nothing. We already declassified the files on him public, digitized and archived it. But you failed to unravel the mystery about his death. The birthday can be written on his statue. But can you write the date of his death on it? None of us can do it. No one knows the history about it even after 75 years of our independence. Where did he go? Did he go missing?"

 

On the Centre's focus on the National War Memorial, the CM observed, "Netaji gave the first shape of today's Indian Army by raising INA. Today you are playing politics over a memorial. We salute all, be it the soldiers and common people who sacrificed their lives, at a war memorial. Martyrs can not be divided."

Ms Banerjee, protesting against the Centre for dropping her government's tableau on Bose at the Republic Day parade, asked, "What was the objection to the tableau? It could have been there. Earlier we had suggested something about unity between Mahatma Gandhi and Rabindranath Tagore. That was also rejected. We earlier participated in the R-Day parade on two consecutive occasions. We stood first in both. Why is there so much allergy and ignorance towards Bengal?"

 

She also announced the formation of a body like the Planning Commission, which was the brainchild of Bose and existed at the Centre, in the state. Earlier the CM tweeted, "We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji’s birthday be declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in the most befitting manner."

Tags: netaji subash chandra bose, chief minister mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Supreme Court (PTI)

2 Hindu bodies seek to intervene as parties in SC in PIL alleging hate speeches

A teacher traditionally welcomes a student upon her arrival at a school in Mumbai on January 24, 2022, after schools were reopened that were closed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo: AFP)

Maharashtra schools reopen, govt hopes students will enjoy being back to classrooms

Special Forces commandos during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Unvaccinated people, children below 15 years not allowed at R-Day parade: Guidelines

People visit a crowded market area in front of the historic Charminar amid rise in COVID-19 cases, in Hyderabad. (Photo: PTI)

India logs over 3 lakh new Covid cases, active caseload highest in 241 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham