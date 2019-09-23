Voting underway for assembly bypolls in UP, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Tripura

The counting of votes will take place on September 27

A total of 1,88,263 voters, including 89,747 men and 98,876 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the constituency, which has 273 polling stations. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: Voting for by-elections began on Monday in Dantewada Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, Pala in Kerala and Badharghat in Tripura.

Serial no. Constituency Major candidates No. of voters (approx) Major parties 1 Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) Devati Karma (Congress),Ojaswi Mandavi (BJP) 1,88,263 Congress, BJP 2 Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) Yuwraj Singh (BJP), Hardeepak Nishad (Congress), Manoj Kumar Prajapati (SP), Naushad Ali (BSP) and Jamal Alam Mansoori (CPIM) 4,00,000 BJP, BSP, SP, Congress 3 Pala (Kerala) Jose Tom Pulikunnel (Congress-led UDF), Mani Kappan (LDF), N Hari (NDA) 1,79,107 LDF, UDF, NDA 4 Badharghat (Tripura) Mimi Majumdar Das (BJP), Ratan Das (Congress), Bulti Biswas (CPI (M) 50,000 BJP, CPI (M), Congress

The bypoll was necessitated in Dantewada due to the death of BJP MLA in April by a naxal attack, HT reported. The rest of the constituencies required a new MLA as their sitting MLAs passed away.

The voting started at around 7 am.

Last month Election Commission has announced by-elections for four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh.

The ECI had taken the decision to hold by-polls after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions, etc.

The by-elections are being conducted using EVMs and VVPATs.

The counting of votes will take place on September 27.

