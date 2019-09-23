Voting underway for assembly bypolls in UP, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Tripura

The counting of votes will take place on September 27
New Delhi: Voting for by-elections began on Monday in Dantewada Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh, Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, Pala in Kerala and Badharghat in Tripura.
|Serial no.
|Constituency
|Major candidates
|No. of voters (approx)
|Major parties
|1
|Dantewada (Chhattisgarh)
|Devati Karma (Congress),Ojaswi Mandavi (BJP)
|1,88,263
|Congress, BJP
|2
|Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh)
|Yuwraj Singh (BJP), Hardeepak Nishad (Congress), Manoj Kumar Prajapati (SP), Naushad Ali (BSP) and Jamal Alam Mansoori (CPIM)
|4,00,000
|BJP, BSP, SP, Congress
|3
|Pala (Kerala)
|Jose Tom Pulikunnel (Congress-led UDF), Mani Kappan (LDF), N Hari (NDA)
|1,79,107
|LDF, UDF, NDA
|4
|Badharghat (Tripura)
|Mimi Majumdar Das (BJP), Ratan Das (Congress), Bulti Biswas (CPI (M)
|50,000
|BJP, CPI (M), Congress
The bypoll was necessitated in Dantewada due to the death of BJP MLA in April by a naxal attack, HT reported. The rest of the constituencies required a new MLA as their sitting MLAs passed away.
The voting started at around 7 am.
Last month Election Commission has announced by-elections for four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh.
The ECI had taken the decision to hold by-polls after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions, etc.
The by-elections are being conducted using EVMs and VVPATs.
The counting of votes will take place on September 27.
(with inputs from ANI)