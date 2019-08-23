Friday, Aug 23, 2019 | Last Update : 01:30 PM IST

India, All India

Babri demolition: SC asks UP govt to pass orders in 2 weeks on special judge's tenure

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2019, 12:19 pm IST

The bench asked senior advocate Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the state, to consider all the five requests within 2 weeks time.

A bench of justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant said a fresh letter has been written by the special judge on July 27 in which he had made five requests including providing him security. (Photo: File)
 A bench of justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant said a fresh letter has been written by the special judge on July 27 in which he had made five requests including providing him security. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to pass orders within two weeks on extension of tenure of the special judge conducting trial in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case, involving BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, in Lucknow.

A bench of justices R F Nariman and Surya Kant said a fresh letter has been written by the special judge on July 27 in which he had made five requests including providing him security.

The bench asked senior advocate Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the state, to consider all the five requests within two weeks time saying these requests appears to be reasonable.

The apex court had on July 19 extended the special judge's tenure till the completion of trial and delivery of verdict in the case. However, the state government was yet to pass the order.

He was also asked by the top court to deliver the verdict within nine months.

Besides Advani, Joshi and Bharti, the accused against whom conspiracy charge was invoked in the case by the Supreme Court on April 19, 2017, include former BJP MP Vinay Katiar and Sadhvi Ritambara.

Three other high-profile accused Giriraj Kishore, and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal and Vishnu Hari Dalmia died during trial and the proceedings against them have been abated.

Tags: babri demolition case, up government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP leader Shekhawat further talked about Congress backing former union minister P Chidambaram, who has been arrested in the INX media case. (Photo: ANI)

God gave brains to senior Cong leaders: Shekhawat on advise to not 'demonise' Modi

Around 1600 students are studying in this Madrasa. The administration has requested the government for more facilities like a Computer Science lab. (Photo: ANI)

Children glad to be back in Madrasa as studies resume in Jammu

Hyderabad police has busted an international human trafficking racket and arrested a couple along with one other person while rescuing a minor, found to be native of Bangladesh. (Representational Image)

2 Bangladeshis arrested for human trafficking in Hyderabad, minor rescued

‘Five officers including one Group Captain, two Wing commanders and two Flight Lieutenants have been held blameworthy by the court of inquiry by the Air Force headed by a senior officer,’ sources said in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Five Indian Air Force officers found guilty in Feb 27 Srinagar chopper crash

MOST POPULAR

1

Drugs worth USD 161 million seized in Malaysia's biggest haul

2

Upcoming Apple iPhone to have cutting-edge display

3

Trump's message to G7 leaders this weekend: 'Be more like US'

4

India's fiscal scene has never been better in 300 years: Narayana Murthy

5

‘Unbelievable’: Mumbai man climbs airport wall, inspecting plane on runway; see video

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham