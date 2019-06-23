Sunday, Jun 23, 2019 | Last Update : 02:59 AM IST

India, All India

Bhatpara erupts again after BJP team visit

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Jun 23, 2019, 2:13 am IST
Updated : Jun 23, 2019, 2:13 am IST

They claimed that the self-loading rifles and INSAS were used by the cops in the firing on “innocent people”.

Newly-elected BJP MP S.S. Ahuluwalia with his team meets family members of a party worker allegedly killed during recent violence at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 Newly-elected BJP MP S.S. Ahuluwalia with his team meets family members of a party worker allegedly killed during recent violence at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: A three-member BJP parliamentary delegation led by S.S. Ahluwalia alleged that the police firing claimed two lives Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas two days ago after visiting the victims’ families on Saturday. They claimed that the self-loading rifles and INSAS were used by the cops in the firing on “innocent people”. Fresh violence, however, erupted after the BJP team left the area.

A BJP worker was injured during the clash between the saffron party workers and police personnel amidst prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in force. The clash broke out after some BJP supporters pelted stones on the cops. During the day, Mr Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh and V.D. Ram met the families of slain: Ram Babu Shaw and Dharmveer Kumar Shaw.

Showing some pieces in his hand Mr Ahluwalia complained, “These are the bullets of SLR and INSAS. The parts of those bullets have been found. It is the police, which opened fire and killed them. The police claimed here in a press conference that they fired in the air. How could the people be hit in the firing had the police fired in the air? Were the people flying in the air?”

He added, “Seven persons suffered bullet injuries. They include a teacher, a student, shopkeepers and passers-by. Everyone was hit. The firing was done on the innocent people. Those who created trouble were lathicharged but the firing was made on the innocent. It is a matter of investigation who ordered the firing.”

The BJP MP said, “We will submit our report to Union home minister Amit Shah, also our party president. He is very much pained and worried about the incident.”

Barrackpore police commissioner Manoj Verma who led the patrol in the trouble-hit zone later asserted that the situation had been brought under control. “Situation is totally under control. It is totally peaceful. The police is patrolling the area. As Section 144 has been imposed, the police have chased away the people who had gathered at places. What we have learnt is that two persons fell down and suffered injuries,” he said.

Tags: s.s. ahluwalia, insas rifles, amit shah

Latest From India

Anil Baluni

US report shows bias against Modi govt, claims BJP

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo: PTI)

Ranjan Gogoi seeks more judges in SC, HCs

A report regarding the issue has also been sought by the Muzaffarpur district magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh. (Photo: File/Representational)

Skeletons found near Muzaffarpur hospital

The FAA further said that the risk to US civil aviation is demonstrated by the Iranian surface-to-air missile shoot down of a US unmanned aircraft system on June 19 while it was operating above Gulf of Oman.

Indian airlines to avoid Iranian airspace: DGCA

MOST POPULAR

1

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

2

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

3

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

4

ICC CWC’19: Man proposes during India-Pakistan match; Watch video

5

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham