Indian Army halts work by Pak guards across LoC

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Dec 22, 2021, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2021, 1:04 am IST

It is not known if the Pakistan Rangers wanted to construct a barrack or a bunker close to the divide line

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LoC). (PTI file photo)
SRINAGAR: The Pakistan border guards are reported to have halted construction across Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army’s raising objection to the activity.

A report said that the Indian Army had formally raised the issue of Pakistan Rangers starting a construction just across the LoC in Teetwal sector of J&K’s Kupwara district, asserting the activity went against the mutual agreements and understanding of maintaining a status quo on the de facto border unless informing the other side in advance.

 

Local news agency GNS reported that the Indian Army after noticing an ‘unusual activity of construction’ by Pakistan Rangers close to the LoC on Tuesday objected to it. “The Indian Army conveyed its displeasure and while using the public address system asked the Pakistan Rangers to stop the ‘unwarranted construction’.

The Pakistan Rangers who had started constructing some structure on the other side of the LoC, which however fell within 500 meters range from the fence, stopped the work immediately.

“As a general protocol neither Indians or Pakistanis are allowed to do any sort of construction within the 500 metres range without informing the other side in advance”, an official said.

 

It is not known if the Pakistan Rangers wanted to construct a barrack or a bunker close to the divide line.

Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt General, D.P. Pandey on Tuesday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Jammu to brief him on the prevailing security scenario in J&K.

“Discussions were also held on several internal security-related issues and their effective management,” a statement issued from Raj Bhavan said.

It added, “The Lt. Governor lauded the Army’s role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K and advised for heightened surveillance on vital installations while maintaining close synergy between the security forces and civil administration to effectively deal with any emergent situation.”

 

