PM Modi to address nation at 10 am today

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC WEB DESK
Published : Oct 22, 2021, 7:21 am IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2021, 7:21 am IST

The address comes a day after India crossed the 100-crore inoculation mark

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country at 10:00 am today, his office informed.

"PM @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM today," the PM office tweeted.

 

The prime minister's address comes a day after India crossed the 100-crore inoculation mark. The country achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark on Thursday.

Hailing the vaccination milestone as a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country has scripted history.

He also visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here after the milestone was achieved and interacted with hospital officials.

India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

 

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6.It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

