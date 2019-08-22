Thursday, Aug 22, 2019 | Last Update : 02:18 AM IST

India, All India

Trouble erupts in Valley areas

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Aug 22, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Updated : Aug 22, 2019, 2:10 am IST

Clashes took place at two other places in the Valley at least, which resulted in injuries to two more persons.

Official spokesman Syed Sehrish Asgar said the Jammu division was also peaceful on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)
 Official spokesman Syed Sehrish Asgar said the Jammu division was also peaceful on Wednesday. (Photo: AFP)

Srinagar: Irate crowds of youths fought pitched ding-dong battles with the security forces in the Telbal area on the outskirts of Srinagar throughout Tuesday night, leaving several people injured. Clashes took place at two other places in the Valley at least, which resulted in injuries to two more persons.

Witnesses said on Wednesday that the trouble began in the Telbal area when the J&K police, assisted by the Central armed police forces, arrived in the area to make arrests. The local residents resisted it, triggering the clashes. The security forces fired teargas canisters and reportedly also fired from rifles over the heads of the stone-pelting mobs. As the clashes were on, some locals used mosque loudspeakers to broadcast pro-freedom slogans, the witnesses said.

Two more persons were injured when the security forces fired pellet shotguns to disperse the protesters and stone-pelting mobs in Srinagar’s Fatah Kadal and southern Anantnag early Wednesday, police sources said.

DIG V.K. Birdi, when asked about these incidents at the daily press briefing, said they were minor ones. He said: “In a few pockets of the Valley, there were stray incidents of stone-pelting. Otherwise, the rest of the area behaved normally.” He said the situation is being monitored closely and “decisions on the maintenance of law and order are being taken accordingly”.

On Telbal, he said: “There was some law and order incident there. We dealt with it as per the law. We will let you know about the rest of it.”

He said the overall situation in the Valley remained peaceful and in areas where relaxation in restrictions imposed under Section 144CrPc on August 5 was given on Wednesday had “behaved normally”.

Official spokesman Syed Sehrish Asgar said the Jammu division was also peaceful on Wednesday. “No law and order situation in the Jammu region has been reported. There were almost no restrictions in any district of the region,” he said.

The J&K education director said that after the primary schools, middle schools were also reopened in the Valley. He said 10 to 20 per cent of students, mainly in the southern and northern parts of the Valley, had turned up at 774 middle-level schools which were reopened on Wednesday. He said 3,000 middle schools had started working again in the areas where the restrictions had already been lifted.

When told that schools in Srinagar district were either closed or no students were present there Wednesday, he said: “We have 204 primnary schools in Srinagar. Today, we have opened also 87 schools at the middle level. There is improvement in the attendance of staff, although the students’ attendance is thin.”

Tags: pellet gun, kashmir situation

Latest From India

The state government has set a target of 1,000 such tribunals, of which the first 200 are nearing completion.a

200 new foreigners’ tribunals in Assam to tackle NRC rush

P. Chidambaram (Photo: PTI)

Enforcement Directorate to probe more FIPB clearances

Former Union minister P. Chidambaram leaves his Jor Bagh residence in a CBI car, escorted by its officials, after his arrest in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

P Chidambaram arrested after a day-long drama

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo: ANI)

Stopping water to Pakistan is priority: Jal Shakti Minister

MOST POPULAR

1

More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century: report

2

Vijay Sethupathi to play this role in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'? find out

3

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets starting from Rs 9

4

SBI plans to establish nearly 10 lakh YONO Cash Points

5

Watch: UK supermarkets go ‘nude’, test plastic-free zones

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham