Mumbai fire: Blaze at MTNL building in Bandra, many feared trapped

Almost a 100 people are estimated to be trapped in the building. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A major fire has been reported at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam LTD (MTNL) building in Mumbai’s Bandra West at 3:10 pm on Monday. While no injuries have been reported yet, almost a hundred people are estimated to be trapped on upper floors of the ten-storey building.

The fire occurred at the third and fourth floor of the building.

Mumbai: Fire fighting operations underway in Bandra where a level 4 fire has broken out in MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building. 14 fire tenders are present. People trapped in the building are being evacuated, approximately 100 people are reportedly trapped. pic.twitter.com/d1satP1byT — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Fire fighting is underway and 14 fire engines from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, one quick response vehicle, an ambulance and six water tankers are on the scene.

Mumbai: People trapped in MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building in Bandra, are being evacuated. A level 4 fire has broken in the building, 14 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/v5M3lfRWVd — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

The fire brigade arrived at the spot at 3:15 pm and upped the intensity of the fire call to Level two. At 3:45 pm the fire call was upped to level 3 (major) and further to level 4 by 4:05 pm.

“The entire building is smoke logged, and few people are reportedly trapped on upper floors. Rescue and fire fighting operations are going on,” said Chief Fire officer P Rahangdale, reported by Hindustan Times.

Mumbai Fire Brigade is taking the help of the newly introduced robot to douse the fire at the MTNL (Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited) building in Bandra. pic.twitter.com/94DdzWdgz4 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

Officials are trying to rescue trapped people in batches of six-to-seven people via cranes.Visuals show trapped people screaming for help as smoke spreads in the building.