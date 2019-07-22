Mumbai fire: Blaze at MTNL building in Bandra, many feared trapped

Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 06:02 PM IST

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 5:06 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 6:02 pm IST

Fire fighting is underway and 14 fire engines from Mumbai Fire Brigade, 1 quick response vehicle, 1 ambulance, 6 water tankers are on scene.

Almost a 100 people are estimated to be trapped in the building. (Photo: ANI)
 Almost a 100 people are estimated to be trapped in the building. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A major fire has been reported at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam LTD (MTNL) building in Mumbai’s Bandra West at 3:10 pm on Monday. While no injuries have been reported yet, almost a hundred people are estimated to be trapped on upper floors of the ten-storey building.

The fire occurred at the third and fourth floor of the building.

 

 

Fire fighting is underway and 14 fire engines from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, one quick response vehicle, an ambulance and six water tankers are on the scene.

 

 

The fire brigade arrived at the spot at 3:15 pm and upped the intensity of the fire call to Level two. At 3:45 pm the fire call was upped to level 3 (major) and further to level 4 by 4:05 pm.

“The entire building is smoke logged, and few people are reportedly trapped on upper floors. Rescue and fire fighting operations are going on,” said Chief Fire officer P Rahangdale, reported by Hindustan Times.

 

 

Officials are trying to rescue trapped people in batches of six-to-seven people via cranes.Visuals show trapped people screaming for help as smoke spreads in the building.

