Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 06:43 AM IST

India, All India

Flood waters in Assam recede, death toll hits 65

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 5:01 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 5:40 am IST

The Brahmaputra river was flowing above danger level at three places only.

A large scale flood relief operation by the Indian Army troops is underway in flood-hit areas of lower Assam since 11 June after the torrential rain hit the region. (Photo: ANI)
 A large scale flood relief operation by the Indian Army troops is underway in flood-hit areas of lower Assam since 11 June after the torrential rain hit the region. (Photo: ANI)

Guwahati: Amidst fear of outbreak of water-borne diseases, the water level has started receding in flood-hit Assam but situation continued to remain precarious as the death toll in the rampaging floods on Saturday climbed to 65 in the state.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), about 44,08,142 people in 3,024 villages under 77 revenue circles of 24 districts are still facing the wrath of flood.

The Brahmaputra river was flowing above danger level at three places only. Its tributaries Dhansiri and Kopili are also flowing above danger mark at one place each.

The districts still reeling under floodwaters are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Bis-wanath, Sonitpur, Darra-ng, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chi-rang, Bongaigaon, Kokr-ajhar, Dhubri, South Sal-mara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrug-arh, Tinsukia, Cachar and Karimganj.

Presently, 689 relief camps are operational in Dhemaji, Biswanath, Son-itpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bonga-igaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Mori-gaon, Nagaon, Karbi Ang-long, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar and Karimganj districts with 1,31,586 inmates, while 240 relief distribution centres are also operational in 12 of these districts.

The waters of the floods, which caused large scale devastations across the state, receded from Baksa, Hojai and Majuli districts but continued to submerge 1.51 lakh hectare of cropland and a large part of Kaziranga National Park, where 10 rhinos have died.

A defence release said that a large-scale flood relief operation was underway in flood-hit areas of lower Assam by the Army.

In the districts where the waters have receded, the displaced people are returning to their homes. The ASDMA bulletin said over 1.32 lakh displaced people are still in 689 relief camps and 240 relief distribution centres set up by the district administrations.

In Kaziranga National Park, a World Heritage site, the flood water level recorded a drop of 138 cm. The calamity has claimed the lives of 129 animals, including 10 rhinos, 62 hog deer, eight sambhar deer and an equal number of wild boar, five swamp deer, two porcupines, an elephant and a wild buffalo since July 13, a release by its divisional forest officer said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district has expressed fear of an outbreak of epidemic. The inundation has left behind mounds of garbage and animal carcasses exposing people to serious health risks.

With drinking water sources contaminated during the flood, all the medical teams have started a water purification drive across the flood-hit areas. The hand pumps, as well as other sources of drinking water like wells, are being chlorinated and sanitized by teams of volunteers.

Tags: assam flood, kaziranga national park
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Sonia Gandhi pays her last respects to the mortal remains of Dikshit at the AICC headquarters. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi bids final adieu to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy speaks at the Assembly session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo: File)

Karnataka crisis: HD Kumaraswamy in a fix as BJP confident, rebels adamant

Asaduzzaman Khan

Bangladesh minister to meet Amit Shah on Aug 7 India visit

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo: File)

CM stresses on making Assam safer for children

MOST POPULAR

1

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

2

Redmi K20 vs K20 Pro vs Realme X vs Oppo K3; Who wins the ‘Budget Flagship’ battle?

3

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

4

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

5

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham