Packed Quad summit for PM Modi, 23 meetings in 40 hours lined up

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : May 22, 2022, 2:36 am IST
Situations arising because of the ongoing conflict and food crisis are some of the important issues that will be on the table of the Quad

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Tokyo on Monday to participate in the Quad summit along with the US President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan. The summit is taking place under the shadow of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Situations arising because of the ongoing conflict and food crisis are some of the important issues that will be on the table of the Quad.

During his two-day trip that will last for about 40 hours, the PM has 23 engagements lined up – ranging from bilateral meetings with the US President, PMs of Japan and Australia, to addressing the Indian community and meeting with business leaders. Announcing the visit, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said Mr Modi will interact with at least 36 Japanese CEOs during his visit.

 

"At the invitation of Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the third Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo on May 24 along with President Joseph R. Biden Jr. of the US and the Prime Minister of Australia. The forthcoming Quad summit provides an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest. The leaders will review the progress of Quad initiatives and working groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration," the MEA said.  

When asked about the summit, FS stated that the Indo-Pacific has both challenges and opportunities, and that when Quad leaders speak, both challenges and opportunities are discussed."Right now, I don't think there is any conversation going on over further expansion of Quad," Mr Kwatra said.

 

On Ukraine, the FS said India's position is amply clear and reiterated many times that immediate cessation of hostilities and dialogue remain the best policy to move forward in this regard. With regard to food security and India’s latest decision to ban wheat exports, the FS said, "We are extremely clear about the principles and needs of food security in India, which are paramount for us. Yet, at the same time, we are careful in ensuring the needs of economies, vulnerable to risks of food security, wherever possible are met."

Giving details of the PM's engagement, FS said he will have a bilateral meeting with Mr Biden on May 24 while terming the India-US relationship to be multi-faceted and that it has acquired momentum, depth and is diversified. Mr Modi will meet the Japanese PM during which discussions on deepening bilateral economic cooperation, including trade and investment, clean energy and cooperation in the northeast are on the agenda.

 

"The next Australian PM is likely to attend the Quad Summit. It is expected that the PM will meet the new Australian leader in Tokyo. In their interaction, the two leaders will review India-Australia's comprehensive strategic partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. The last bilateral meeting was held virtually in March this year," the FS added.

