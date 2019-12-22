Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 | Last Update : 10:56 PM IST

India, All India

Bhim Army chief sent to 14-day judicial custody for Delhi violence

ANI
Published : Dec 21, 2019, 8:42 pm IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2019, 8:42 pm IST

He was arrested hours after being detained outside the Jama Masjid for participating in the massive protest.

Azad was taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari court. (Photo: ANI)
 Azad was taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari court. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court here on Saturday sent Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to 14-day judicial custody, whom the Delhi Police have arrested on the charges of rioting, unlawful assembly and other offences in connection with the anti-citizenship protest in Darya Ganj area.

Azad was taken to Tihar jail from Tis Hazari court. The Delhi Police had sought his two-week judicial custody.

Azad had moved his bail blea at the Tis Hazari Court. However, his bail plea was dismissed by the court.

Azad was earlier denied permission for a protest march from the Jama Masjid to the Jantar Mantar.

He was arrested hours after being detained outside the Jama Masjid for participating in the massive protest, which led to the damage of properties.

On Friday, he escaped with the help of his supporters.

In the FIR, the complainant, Darya Ganj SHO Rakesh Kumar Sharma, said that the Bhim Army chief instigated a mob of around 4,000 people outside the Jama Masjid during the Friday prayer.

After his speech, a mob of "thousands" started gathering between the Jama Masjid and the Delhi Gate, the police said.

According to the FIR, several policemen and protesters sustained injuries due to stone-pelting and several public properties were damaged in the violent protest.

A case has been registered against Azad under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Tags: bhim army, chandrashekhar azad, tis hazari court, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

CAA seeks to give citizenship to minorities from three neighbouring countries, who arrived in India before December 2014 due to religious persecution. (Photo: Representational)

BJP to launch campaign on changes in citizenship law, to involve beneficiaries too

In the statement, the signatories appealed to every section of the society 'to exercise restraint and refuse to fall into the trap of propaganda, communalism and anarchism'. (Photo: Representational)

Over 1,000 academicians release statement in support of CAA

IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria expressed confidence that the Flight Cadets, who successfully completed training, would meet all challenges head-on in the ndeavor and accomplish every task to perfection. (Photo: File)

IAF will continue to play critical role in security domain: Air chief

Meanwhile, 9000 protestors have been booked and 2000 held for the violent protests across the state. (Photo: PTI)

Anti-CAA stir: Death toll in UP violence rises to 15

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham