Monday, Oct 21, 2019 | Last Update : 03:43 AM IST

India, All India

EC to probe video ‘threat’ in Karnal by BJP nominee

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 21, 2019, 3:32 am IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2019, 3:32 am IST

Mr Zutshi, a former IAS officer, has earlier worked as chief electoral officer of Rajasthan and in the EC for seven years in various capacities.

The EC has not made it clear whether it has issued any notice to Mr Virk for making such threats to voters and claims against the sanctity of EVMs.
 The EC has not made it clear whether it has issued any notice to Mr Virk for making such threats to voters and claims against the sanctity of EVMs.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Sunday named former deputy election commissioner Vinod Zutshi as special observer for the Assembly polls in Assandh, in Karnal district of Haryana after a video went viral in the social media. The BJP candidate in Assandh is seen in the video threatening voters that they will know easily who had voted for them and who has not through EVMs.

“For a mistake of five seconds you will suffer for five years. We will come to know who voted for whom. Nobody should be in any kind of illusion. We deliberately do not say this, but if someone asks then I can also tell you who voted where because Modiji and Manohar Lal Khattar have very sharp eyes. Wherever you may vote, it will register with flower (lotus, the BJP symbol). Whichever button you may press, the vote will go only to the BJP. We have fitted a chip in the electronic voting machines,” said Mr Bakshish Singh Virk, the outgoing BJP MLA and the party’s candidate from Assandh.

The EC has not made it clear whether it has issued any notice to Mr Virk for making such threats to voters and claims against the sanctity of EVMs. However, it said Mr Zutshi was appointed to keep an eye against harassment of voters and to ensure there was no fear over voting.

“Mr Zutshi has been requested to proceed immediately to the constituency to take necessary corrective action and ensure free, fair and peaceful election,” the EC said.

Mr Zutshi, a former IAS officer, has earlier worked as chief electoral officer of Rajasthan and in the EC for seven years in various capacities. Mr Zutshi was deputed as a special observer to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tripura in the recent Lok Sabha polls in April-May 2019.

Tags: election commission, evms

Latest From India

Polls officials collect EVMs and other election materials at a distribution centre in Hisar on Sunday, the eve of the Haryana Assembly polls. (Photo: PTI)

Haryana, Maharashtra to vote today; BJP hopes high

Former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon (centre) with former advisor to Israeli PM Netanyahu and Krishnan Srinivasan former foreign secretary.

Trump great at a party... but unfit to be Prez: Uzi

Former National Security Adviser, M.K. Narayanan

‘Future tense, it will be war of technologies next’

Rohan Gunaratna

‘Rajapaksa return will curb radicalisation’

MOST POPULAR

1

Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism now looks at India for revival

2

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

3

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

4

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

5

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham