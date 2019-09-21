Saturday, Sep 21, 2019 | Last Update : 03:23 AM IST

Over 1,000 sleaze videos of MP politicians, bureaucrats seized

RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Some of the video clips recovered from the cellphone of another accused in the racket were found to be shot in 2009, he revealed.

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh police has recovered over 1,000 sleaze video clips involving politicians and babus from the cellphones seized from the “Gang of Beauties” running the honey-trapping and blackmailing racket in the state for the last 10 years.

Five women and their driver were arrested following a series of raids conducted in their houses by police teams led by Indore district SSP Richa Mishra late on Wednesday night.

“More than 1,000 sleaze video clips showing several politicians and senior bureaucrats separately in compromising positions were recovered from the cellphones seized,” a senior police officer supervising the investigation into the matter told this newspaper on Friday.

More than 900 porn video clips have been recovered alone from the cellphone of one of the five arrested women, he said, adding, “Majority of these videos were shot after 2014.”

Some of the video clips recovered from the cellphone of another accused in the racket were found to be shot in 2009, he revealed.

“More than 150 politicians and bureaucrats were found to have fallen victim to the honey-trap laid by the gang members, two of whom were leaders of the Congress and BJP,” he added.

The SIT of the MP police, which was probing into the high-profile case, was also scanning call details recovered from the cellphones seized from the accused.

“The persons involved in the case will be unmasked irrespective their political affiliations,” state home minister Bala Bachhan said.

Preliminary investigation indicated that two members of the gang were assigned the responsibility of hooking vulnerable IAS officers by frequently visiting them in state secretariat.

