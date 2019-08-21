Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 07:18 AM IST

India, All India

SC notice to Centre on transfer of Aadhaar cases

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Aug 21, 2019, 5:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2019, 5:47 am IST

Petition seeks shifting of cases from high courts to top court.

The notice to different social media websites, the court said could be communicated through emails. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The notice to different social media websites, the court said could be communicated through emails. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and social media sites on a plea by social media platform Facebook seeking the transfer of four cases pending before three high courts — Madras, Bombay, and Madhya Pradesh — on the linking of Aadhaar with the profile of the users of social media websites.

Besides Centre, the bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose also issued notice to Google, twitter, YouTube and other social media websites and they were directed to respond to the plea for the transfer of cases from high courts to top court by September 13, 2019 — the next date of hearing.

The notice to different social media websites, the court said could be communicated through emails.

While issuing notice, the top court, however, said that Madras high court would continue with the hearing of the plea before it but restrained it from passing any final order.

However, the court said that they have to strike a balance between right to privacy and under what circumstance information about a person can be given and to whom to be given.

The top court order came after senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi and Kapil Sibal appearing for Facebook and WhatsApp argued that the issues being looked into by the high courts are similar — a position contested by Tamil Nadu which opposed the plea for the transfer of cases from Madras high court to Supreme Court.

Urging the court to transfer to itself the four matters pending before the High Courts, Rohatgi said that the issues involved in these cases included the question of privacy and other over-arching issues including whether social media platforms could be asked to share information with the investigating agencies on the people under probe for alleged crime.

He said that all these issues require an “authoritative pronouncement” by the top court.

Opposing the plea for the transfer of cases, attorney-general K.K. Venugopal appearing for Tamil Nadu wondered why the transfer of cases was being sought at this juncture when Madras High Court already had 18 hearing — 10 effective and in eight orders were passed.

Attorney-general said that let Madras high court hear the matter and pronounce the verdict — which he indicated is likely to come next month.

Tags: aadhaar card, supreme court

Latest From India

Tarun Gogoi (Photo: File)

Congress, BJP question NRC accuracy

Ratul Puri

ED arrests Kamal Nath's nephew in Rs 354 crore bank fraud case

P. Chidambaram

INX Media case: PC moves SC for early hearing of plea

Pak Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa (Photo: AFP)

Tight vigil on LoC as Qamar Javed Bajwa gets extention

MOST POPULAR

1

Use of Plastic Items in Parliament Banned With Immediate Effect, Says Lok Sabha Secretariat

2

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in AP

3

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Chiranjeevi brings magic on-screen with Big B; watch

4

SBI announces home, auto loans at cheaper rates during festival season

5

Woman visits hospital to treat kidney stones, give birth to triplets

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham