Tuesday, May 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:43 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul, Priyanka worked hard; Cong will prove to be strong Oppn: Shiv Sena

ANI
Published : May 21, 2019, 9:26 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2019, 9:26 am IST

'There is no need for a priest to say that Modi's government will again come to power in 2019,' Shiv Sena said.

'Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have definitely worked hard... They will be successful as a strong opposition,' the party said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have definitely worked hard... They will be successful as a strong opposition,' the party said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress and said that the party will prove to be a strong Opposition in the Parliament as its president Rahul Gandhi and leader Priyanka Gandhi have worked hard in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"We do not want to go by exit polls, but looking at the enthusiasm of the people, the trend and the mandate of Maharashtra has become clear. There is no need for a priest to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will again come to power in 2019," Shiv Sena said in its mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have definitely worked hard... They will be successful as a strong opposition. In 2014, their party did not have enough number of MPs to get the post of opposition in the Lok Sabha. This time the Leader of Opposition will be from Congress party, this should be termed as Rahul Gandhi's success," the party added.

The exit polls on television channels on Monday projected that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will retain power at the Centre again. Most of the pollsters gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi a clear majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Polling for seven-phased Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and concluded on May 19. The much-awaited results of the general elections will be announced on May 23.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, shiv sena, rahul gandhi, bjp, priyanka gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid homage to the late prime minister. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi, other leaders pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversay

'Therefore, the question of the third front doesn't arise as far as I am concerned and my party is concerned,' said Kharge here. (Photo: ANI)

There is only one front, Rahul Gandhi will take final call: Mallikarjun Kharge

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Monday refused to comment on Vivek Oberoi's tweet against Aishwarya Bachchan, saying that he had many more other jobs to do than commenting on his meme. (Photo: File)

Have many more other jobs to do than commenting on Vivek's tweet: Shatrughan Sinha

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party is after his life and will kill him one day. (Photo: File)

BJP would get me killed by my own PSO one day like Indira Gandhi: Kejriwal

MOST POPULAR

1

How to crush Boko Haram? Analysts say treat women better

2

Here is how bonobo mothers help their sons to find love

3

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul give massive fitness goals ahead of World Cup; watch video

4

Masaba Gupta’s GoT-inspired clothing line hits store

5

Infinix Smart 3 Plus review: Budget smartphone, flagship features

more

Editors' Picks

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

Deepika Padukone at Met Gala 2019. (Photo: Instagram/Viral Bhayani)

Met Gala 2019: Deepika Padukone looks like dream barbie doll on pink carpet

Krystal D'souza with Hardik Pandya. (Photo: Instagram)

Hardik Pandya trolled for being Krystal D'souza's brother; here's what happened next

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 6.

Cannes Film Festival Day 6: Bollywood celebs put their best foot forward

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made a dazzling appearance of the red carpet. She wore an off-shoulder ruffled Georges Hobeika dress. She wore beautiful Chopard jewels with the dreamy dress. (Photo: Instagram @priyankachopra)

Cannes Film Festival Day 5: Global stars dazzle on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 4.

Cannes Film Festival day 4: The razzle dazzle of eclectic fashion

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 3.

Cannes Film Festival Day 3: Bollywood celebs fashion razzmatazz

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 2.

Cannes 2019: Day 2 fashion highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham