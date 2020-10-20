PM Modi to address the nation at 6 pm today

The prime minister did not specify the topic on which he is going to address the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 6 pm. He took to Twitter to make the announcement.

आज शाम 6 बजे राष्ट्र के नाम संदेश दूंगा। आप जरूर जुड़ें।



Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2020

While the prime minister did not specify the topic on which he is going to address the nation, it is being speculated that he may urge Indians to take extra precautions against COVID-19 during the ongoing festive season.