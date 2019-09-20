Friday, Sep 20, 2019 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

India, All India

‘Tamils were literate as early as 6th century BC’

THE ASIAN AGE. | J.V. SIVA PRASANNA KUMAR
Published : Sep 20, 2019, 2:40 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2019, 2:40 am IST

They also say that Tamils of the Sangam period were literate, as early as 6th century BCE.

These graffiti marks are the one evolved or transformed from Indus script and served as precursor for the emergence of Brahmi script. (Representational photo)
 These graffiti marks are the one evolved or transformed from Indus script and served as precursor for the emergence of Brahmi script. (Representational photo)

CHENNAI: Archaeologists researching the Keezhadi excavations in Sivagangai district of Tamil Nadu, on the banks of Vaigai river, say the artefacts and graffiti symbols seem pretty much similar to the signs seen in the Indus civilisation excavations.

They also say that Tamils of the Sangam period were literate, as early as 6th century BCE.

Artefacts found at the site in Keezhadi, about 12 km from Madurai, push back the date of Tamil-Brahmi script to another century i.e. 6th century BCE. These results clearly ascertained that they attained literacy or learned the art of writing as early as 6th century BCE.

A report released by the Tamil Nadu archaeological department on Thursday explaining the significance of the finding said the recovery of 1,001 graffiti sherds from Keeladi excavation recalled the preliminary writing expressions of the Iron Age people.

One kind of script that survived between the disappearance of Indus script and the emergence of Brahmi script is called as graffiti marks by the scholars.

These graffiti marks are the one evolved or transformed from Indus script and served as precursor for the emergence of Brahmi script. Therefore, these graffiti marks cannot be set aside as mere scratches.

“Like Indus script, this also could not be deciphered till date. These graffiti marks were found in Chalcolithic culture as well as in Megalithic culture,” the report said.

Earlier excavations at Adichchanallur, Korkai, Alagankulam, Koduman-al, Karur, Teriruveli, Uraiyur, Mangulam, Perur and all other places yielded such type of graffiti inscribed potsherds were recovered.

Beyond Tamil Nadu, these marks were recovered from the sites such as Tissamaharama, Kantaro-dai, Manthai and Rithiya-gama of Sri Lanka.

Of the graffiti sherds collected from the sites of the Indian sub-continent, more than 75 per cent of symbols are traced from Tamil Nadu alone. The symbols and graffiti are very much suggestive of the symbolic and codified expressions and communication of the megalithic and Iron Age people.

“As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the large number inscribed potsherds available next to graffiti is of the Tamil-Brahmi inscribed potsherds. The scholars called the Tamil-Brahmi script as Damili or ancient Tamil script. A majority of early historic sites excavated so far met with Tamil-Brahmi inscr-ibed potsherds. At Kee-ladi, 56 Tamil-Brahmi inscribed potsherds were recovered from the excavation conducted by the Tamil Nadu State Archa-eology alone,” the report said.

Tags: indus civilisation, keezhadi excavations, brahmi script

Latest From India

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor, at the party's Delhi office right after a poll-preparedness meeting with senior leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi BJP leader seen slapping wife, an ex-mayor, at party office

Five Afghanistan nationals have been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly ingesting 370 heroin capsules worth Rs 15 crore to smuggle into India. They were carrying the banned substance from Kandahar, officials said. (Representational Image)

5 foreigners arrested at Delhi airport with drugs worth Rs 15 crore

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (Photo: File)

Pak PM finds it difficult to accept Kashmir is back on road to progress: Indian envoy

Vijay Gokhale (Photo: ANI)

Hope Pak realises folly of its actions: Vijay Gokhale

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max teardown reveals bigger battery

2

Nagaland: BJP MLAs to develop model villages

3

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

4

I had to train to play carrom with my right hand: 'Chhichhore' star Tushar Pandey aka Mummy

5

64MP Redmi Note 8 Pro is going to destroy competition with attractive pricing

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham