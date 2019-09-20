'Rahul Gandhi should apologise to farmers of MP,' says Congress MLA

The Chachoda MLA pointed out that many farmers in the state had certificates but were not exempted.

Bhopal: Among the prevalent infighting in Congress, party MLA and Digvijaya Singh's younger brother, Laxman Singh on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to farmers in Madhya Pradesh (MP) for not fulfilling his promise of loan waivers within 10 days of coming into power.

The Chachoda MLA pointed out that many farmers in the state had certificates but were not exempted as they had received no money in their accounts, The Hindu reported.

Law Minister PC Sharma had announced that a second round of waiver should begin next month to which Singh replied that he should visit the field and take stock of the situation first.

'I had to speak up,' Singh said that he had spoken to MP chief minister (CM) Kamal Nath about the same.

Before the assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi had promised a waiver of outstanding loans if Congress were to come to power.

Earlier this month, the Congress party witnessed bickering and infighting amongst its leaders. Forest minister Umang Singhar had allegedly accused MP and former CM Digvijaya Singh of trying to destabilise the government.