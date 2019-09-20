INX case: P Chidambaram to remain in Tihar Jail till October 3

The court extended the judicial custody of Chidambaram after the CBI sought extension of the veteran Congress leader’s judicial remand.

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of former finance minister P. Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media corruption case till October 3. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also allowed medical examination of Chidambaram.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said there was no change in the circumstances and noted that Chidambaram has already moved a bail plea before the Delhi High Court.

“This court has considered the grounds for police custody and thereafter for judicial custody and granted remand accordingly. There is no change in the circumstances as such. It is not a case where no case is made out against the accused. The investigation is still in progress. The accused has already applied for the bail before the Delhi high court. Therefore as per understanding of this court, the judicial remand of the accused has to be extended. Accordingly, the judicial remand of the accused is extended till October 3,” the court said.

Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar Jail, was produced before the court after his 14-day judicial custody ended on Thursday.

It also allowed medical examination of Mr Chidambaram after his lawyers told the court that he is suffering from various ailments.

It also directed the jail superintendent to consider the request of Chidambaram to provide chair and pillow considering the issue of back pain as complained by him.