Friday, Sep 20, 2019

India, All India

DK Shivakumar sent to Tihar in money laundering case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2019, 2:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2019, 2:24 am IST

Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 in a money laundering case.

D.K. Shivakumar
 D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Arrested Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar may have secured the dubious distinction of being the first prominent politician from Karnataka to be  lodged in Tihar Jail with a designated court of the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday, adjourning the hearing on his bail petition to Saturday.  Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 in a money laundering case.

Earlier on Thursday morning, doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where the Congress stron-gman was being treated for health issues, including high BP, had declared him fit and discharged him from the hospital.

Later, ED officials handed over  Shivakumar to Tihar Jail officials.

Sources said that he had been allotted a prison cell next to the one where former Union Minister P. Chidambaram who was arrested in the INX Media case, has been lodged.

During the hearing on the bail petition on Thursday, Additional Solicitor General Mr M.K. Nataraj presented a detailed argument on why the bail petition filed by  Shivakumar’s counsel should be rejected.

Asserting that the former minister had committed a ‘white collar crime’, Mr Nataraj said that under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the  onus is on the accused to prove his innocence. Just because the accused had paid income tax for the assets he owned, it did not mean he can escape the conditions laid down in the PMLA, he said.

Dismissing the argument of Shivakumar's counsels that his assets had not increased and only their value had gone up, Nataraj said that there was more than what meets the eye and whatever the ED had assessed, was just the tip of the iceberg.

Claiming that several transactions had happened in  two accounts of Shivakumar during dem-onetisation, Mr Nataraj said that they ran up to a `161 crore. According to him, the ED has traced over 317 accounts where the transactions have to be investigated.

According to him, since 1991,  Shivakumar’s mother had purchased 38 properties while there were 27 properties in the Congress strongman’s name.

Another 27 properties were in the name of Shivakumar’s brother and Bengaluru Rural Congress MP D.K. Suresh and all the properties were purchased using cash, argued Mr Nataraj.

Tags: d.k. shivakumar, enforcement directorate, money laundering

Latest From India

Bharatiya Janata Party's Mehrauli district chief Azad Singh was seen slapping his wife, an ex-South Delhi mayor, at the party's Delhi office right after a poll-preparedness meeting with senior leader Prakash Javadekar on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi BJP leader seen slapping wife, an ex-mayor, at party office

Five Afghanistan nationals have been arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly ingesting 370 heroin capsules worth Rs 15 crore to smuggle into India. They were carrying the banned substance from Kandahar, officials said. (Representational Image)

5 foreigners arrested at Delhi airport with drugs worth Rs 15 crore

Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla. (Photo: File)

Pak PM finds it difficult to accept Kashmir is back on road to progress: Indian envoy

Vijay Gokhale (Photo: ANI)

Hope Pak realises folly of its actions: Vijay Gokhale

