Earlier today, Delhi High Court had dismissed his both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case.

New Delhi: Barely hours after the rejection of the anticipatory bail plea, a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers has arrived at the residence of P Chidambaram.

