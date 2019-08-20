Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:28 PM IST

Defence Minister speaks to US Defence Secretary; coneys Article 370 India's internal matter

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 20, 2019, 7:22 pm IST
Updated : Aug 20, 2019, 7:22 pm IST

Singh raised issue of cross-border terrorism and appreciated US support for India’s efforts to maintain peace.

The Defence Minister congratulated Mark Esper on his appointment as the US Secretary of Defence. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Tuesday, had a telephonic conversation today with US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper.

Defence Minister raised the issue of cross-border terrorism and appreciated US support for India’s effort to maintain peace and stability in the region.

He said issues relating to Article 370 are India's internal matter, aimed at improving economic development, democracy and prosperity for people of J&K.

US Secretary of Defence, Mark Esper appreciated India’s position that the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir are an internal matter of India. He hoped that any issue between India and Pakistan will be resolved bilaterally.

Tags: rajnath singh, us, kashmir turmoil
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

