Deliver Babri verdict in 9 months: Supreme Court to judge

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the special judge holding trial in Babri Masjid demolition conspiracy case against BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Umas Bharti and others to complete the trial and deliver judgment in nine months.

Asking all including the prosecution and defense to co-operate in the conclusion of trial, the bench of Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman and Justice Surya Kant extended the services of the special judge Surendra Kumar Yadav, who is superannuating on September 30, 2019, till the conclusion of trial and pronouncement of judgment.

Having extended the services of the special judge Yadav, the top court while reiterating its April 19, 2017, order said that “It is made clear that the recording of all the evidence with the co-operation of prosecution and the defense as well, would be completed in six months time from today.”

The oral arguments will be bare minimum supplemented with written submission, the court ordered today.

“The judgment in the case should be ready and delivered in nine months”, the court ordered today.

The special judge, by his May 25 communication had informed the top court that in pursuance to its April 19, 2017, direction, a substantial part of the trial was over and would require more than six months complete it.

By the said communication, he had also informed the court that he was superannuating on September 30, 2019.

At the outset of the hearing, senior counsel Aishwarya Bhati appearing for Uttar Pradesh told the court that as per Utter Pradesh judicial services there was no provision for the extension of service of the judicial officers. She said that the services of special judge could be extended by three months.

At this Justice Nariman said that they would extend the services of special judge till the trial is completed and judgment delivered.

The top court bench of Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose (since retired and now Chairman, Lokpal) and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman by April 19, 2017, verdict had revived the conspiracy charge in Babri Masjid demolition case against senior BJP leaders L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Rajasthan governor Kalyan Singh, Union minister Uma Bharti, among others.

By April 19, 2017, judgment, SC directed the special judge to complete the trial within two years. On July 15, 2019, it asked the UP government to find mechanism to extend the services of special judge. Yadav till he concludes the trial and delivers judgment.