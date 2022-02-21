Monday, Feb 21, 2022 | Last Update : 03:17 AM IST

  India   All India  20 Feb 2022  PM Modi attacks Samajwadi Party, Congress for being 'sympathetic' to terrorists
India, All India

PM Modi attacks Samajwadi Party, Congress for being 'sympathetic' to terrorists

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 21, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 21, 2022, 12:48 am IST

The prime minister targeted the rivals by recalling the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference for the Golden Jubilee and 36th Statehood day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference for the Golden Jubilee and 36th Statehood day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Predicting the BJP’s victory in the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for being “sympathetic to terrorists”, referring to the 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts and the Batla House encounter, and without naming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, said the seat they (SP) were considering the safest “is also getting out of their hands”.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav made his debut in the Assembly polls by contesting from Karhal, a SP stronghold, which went to the polls on Sunday in the third phase. Urging voters at Hardoi and Unnao, where the PM addressed public rallies, to vote for “double-engine government”, Mr Modi alleged criminals had full “protection from the government of the ‘Parivarwadis’.”

 

The PM claimed the “parivarwadis”, who are losing the polls by a huge margin, will try to spread poison in the name of caste but UP must remember that “UP’s development is India’s development”.

Targeting rival parties, the PM recalled the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts and said some parties were “sympathetic to such terrorists” and accused the erstwhile SP government of seeking withdrawal of cases against those involved in terror attacks in the state. Mr Modi said that when the Ahmedabad serial blasts took place, he was Gujarat’s chief minister and had taken a pledge the terrorists would be punished no matter where they hide.

Addressing a BJP rally in Hardoi, Mr Modi said the people have seen how the Samajwadi Party, when in government, gave a free hand to those using “katta” (country-made pistols) and its cadres. He also cited the serial bomb blasts in Kashi and the terrorist attacks in Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Ayodhya to claim that while terrorists were creating havoc, the then SP government was not even allowing these terrorists to be prosecuted.

 

“The people of Hardoi have seen those days when these people had given a free hand to those using ‘katta’ and those in ‘satta’ (power)," he said as he recalled the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts which had claimed 56 lives and left over 200 injured. On February 18, a special court in Ahmedabad in Gujarat had sentenced to death 38 members of the Indian Mujahideen terror outfit in the serial blasts case. The court also sentenced 11 other convicts to life imprisonment.

Attacking the BJP’s opponents over the politics of appeasement, the PM said: “Those who used to stop our festivals owing to their politics of appeasement… they will get an answer from the people of Uttar Pradesh on March 10.”

 

Mr Modi claimed that it was only after the “double engine” government was formed in 2017 that the state saw its government working for the poor, who benefited from the housing for the poor, toilets for all, gas cylinders for women and various other health schemes. He said during the global Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP government made sure that no poor people went to bed hungry as free rations were being given to every poor person through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Claiming that the SP chief, who was contesting from the “safe seat”, was unlikely to win, Mr Modi said the father (SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav), who was pushed aside (by Akhilesh) to grab the party’s reins, was now being asked (by the SP chief) to seek votes for himself.

 

“When the CM candidate himself is not safe, one can imagine what the situation is,” said the PM.

Tags: up elections 2022, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A paramilitary soldier checks identity cards of voters standing in a queue outside a polling station, at Attari village, about 45 kilometres from Amritsar, Punjab. (Photo: AP)

Elections 2022: EVM malfunctioning reported in UP, Punjab votes in single-phase

Trinamul Congress leader Sadhan Pande. (Twitter)

TMC minister dies after prolong illness

The police initiated a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code but no one has been arrested so far. (Representational Image/DC File)

Protests over young student leader's murder in WB; Police role under scanner

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sadhan Pande (Twitter/@PandeSadhan)

West Bengal minister and veteran TMC leader Sadhan Pande dies at 71

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham