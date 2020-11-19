Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 | Last Update : 12:26 PM IST

  India   All India  19 Nov 2020  4 terrorists killed, 1 policeman injured at Jammu's Nagrota toll plaza
India, All India

4 terrorists killed, 1 policeman injured at Jammu's Nagrota toll plaza

PTI
Published : Nov 19, 2020, 11:34 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2020, 11:34 am IST

Encounter broke out after a vehicle, in which terrorists were travelling, was intercepted by security forces personnel

Army personnel stand guard at 16 Corps headquarters at Nagrota Army camp in Jammu. (PTI)
 Army personnel stand guard at 16 Corps headquarters at Nagrota Army camp in Jammu. (PTI)

Jammu: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city early on Thursday, officials said.

The encounter started after a vehicle, in which terrorists were travelling, was intercepted by security forces personnel near the Ban toll plaza of Nagrota on the highway, they said.

 

The encounter was underway till last reports came in, they said, adding that four terrorists are believed to be in the vehicle.

The highway has been closed for vehicular traffic, they said.

Tags: nagrota attack, terrorists killed

Latest From India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act and Special Marriage Act.

Delhi HC asks Centre to respond to plea to recognise same sex marriages under law

K Chandrasekhar Rao

KCR to take on BJP-led Centre, convene Opposition conclave to mount united battle

Representational image

12 civilians injured as militants' attempt to target CRPF with grenade fail

Representational image

Amid standoff with China, Army establishes winter habitat facilities in Ladakh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham