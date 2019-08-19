Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:02 AM IST

More leaders visit AIIMS as Jaitley remains critical

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to reach the hospital soon to enquire about Mr Jaitley’s wellbeing.

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Several political leaders across party line, including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday  visited former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley who is on life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).  

Mr Jaitley, 66, was admitted on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to reach the hospital soon to enquire about  Mr Jaitley’s wellbeing.

The AIIMS has not issued any medical bulletin on Mr Jaitley's health condition since August 10. Several prominent leaders have been visiting the hospital in recent days to know about his well-being. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring him.

Among those who visited the hospital on Sunday were Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Joint General Secretary Dr Krishna Gopal and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

Several politicians had visited the hospital on Saturday  to check on Mr Jaitley’s  health. “Doctors at AIIMS are doing the best they can,” Union health minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Friday.

President Ram Nath Kovind, home minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had visited AIIMS on Friday to check on the leader’s health.  It was in May this year that Mr Jaitley was first admitted to AIIMS for treatment.

