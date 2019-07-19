Deliver verdict within 9 months in Babri Masjid demolition case: SC

The Supreme Court said recording of evidence in Babri Masjid demolition case should be completed within six months.

The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others must be delivered within nine months from this day. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday in its order said that the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, L K Advani, M M Joshi and others must be delivered within nine months from this day.

However, the Supreme Court said recording of evidence in Babri Masjid demolition case should be completed within six months.

The top court also allowed the extension of tenure of the Lucknow Trial Court Special CBI Judge, S K Yadav, who is hearing the Ayodhya case and is set to retire on September 30, 2019.

The trial court CBI judge, S K Yadav had earlier written to the SC stating he would take more time to complete trial in the Babri Masjid case involving the BJP leaders.