Sunday, Feb 19, 2023 | Last Update : 05:27 PM IST

  India   All India  19 Feb 2023  Amit Shah: Violence down by 80 per cent under Modi govt
India, All India

Amit Shah: Violence down by 80 per cent under Modi govt

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 19, 2023, 7:55 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2023, 7:55 am IST

The home minister said the Kashmir Valley saw about 1.8 crore tourists in one year, which he called a big thing

The home minister said the Kashmir Valley saw about 1.8 crore tourists in one year, which he called a big thing
 The home minister said the Kashmir Valley saw about 1.8 crore tourists in one year, which he called a big thing

Mumbai: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the country has witnessed an 80 per cent reduction in violence from terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism under the regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mr Shah is in Maharashtra for a two-day visit. Earlier in the day, he visited Dr Hedgewar Smriti Mandir at Reshimbagh area and Deekshabhoomi, where B.R. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with his followers in 1956.

Mr Shah said that the Modi government never indulged in vote bank politics.

Addressing an event of a media house in Nagpur, Mr Shah said, "Before Mr Modi came to power (at the Centre), there were three major hotspots of internal security, terrorism in Kashmir, insurgency in the Northeast and left-wing extremism. But I can say today that violence in all three hotspots has dropped by 80 per cent under the leadership of Modi ji."

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, the Union home minister said that there was discussion in Parliament that "rivers of blood" will flow in Kashmir. "Forget about the rivers of blood; not even a single stone-pelting incident was reported," he said, adding that instead of protest processions and stone-pelting, theatres are operating at night in Kashmir. Over the last year, over 1.80 million people visited Kashmir.

Giving the data on investment, the Union minister said that there were investments to the tune of Rs.12,000 crores in Kashmir in the last 70 years. However, since the repeal of Article 370, Rs.12,000 crores in investments have poured into Kashmir over the last three years. He added that every house in Kashmir is being provided with tap water and electricity.

Referring to the Northeast, Mr Shah said that violence has decreased by 90 per cent in the last three years. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was demanding the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the region, but the Congress-led government did not remove it because there was insurgency. "However, we have now withdrawn the AFSPA from 60 per cent of the Northeast region as there is peace," Mr Shah said.  

Later that day, Mr Shah, who is also the Union Cooperation Minister, attended the closing ceremony of the Sahkar Maha Conclave in Pune, which was organised by another media house. He said that the cooperative sector will have to do an introspection over its performance and it has to enhance its credibility.

"The cooperative sector will have to improve the systems through introspection and also take up its responsibilities," the Union minister said.

 

Tags: modi govenrment, union home minister amit shah
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut

Rs 2,000 cr deal to 'purchase' Shiv Sena name and symbol, claims Sanjay Raut

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi (PTI file Photo)

No new date announced: CBI after Manish Sisodia skips summons in excise policy case

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Manish Sisodia called for questioning by CBI in Delhi Excise Policy case

Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray at a press conference at his residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai, Friday (PTI)

Uddhav calls party leaders' meet after EC recognises Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham