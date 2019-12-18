Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 03:33 AM IST

India, All India

Didi slams PM Modi over remark on clothes

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 18, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Dec 18, 2019, 2:01 am IST

She also offered her support and solidarity to the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi for their protests.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee greets people with TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty as they lead a rally in Kolkata on Tuesday, vowing not to allow the proposed countrywide NRC and the Amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal. (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: Continuing her fierce movement for the second consecutive day in the city against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal, Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee ridiculed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his statement that violent anti-CAA-NRC protesters could be identified by their “dress” recently.

Before leading the protest march from Jadavpur on Tuesday to Bhowanipore, she wondered how the angry demonstrators could be identified by what they wore during their agitation.

Belittling the random incidents of looting and arson at the railway properties since December 13 in the state, the chief minister, however, blamed the Centre for cancellation of large number of trains. She also offered her support and solidarity to the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi for their protests, which the police cracked down on.

