Rajasthan govt challenges acquittal of 6 in Pehlu Khan lynching

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 18, 2019, 11:01 am IST
The appeal in the high court was filed after the Rajasthan government said it will re-examine the case and set up a SIT.

Khan, a 55-year-old native of Haryana’s Nuh, had left his village to purchase cattle in order to increase milk produce for Ramzan. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Over two months after a trial court in Alwar acquitted the six accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case, the Rajasthan government and the kin of the deceased filed two appeal petitions before the Rajasthan High Court against the decision this week.

On August 14, a court in Rajasthan's Alwar acquitted all six accused. The six accused let off by the court are Vipin Yadav, Ravindra Kumar, Kaluram, Dayanand, Yogesh Kumar and Bheem Rathi.

Khan, a 55-year-old native of Haryana’s Nuh, had left his village to purchase cattle in order to increase milk produce for Ramzan. Surrounded by a mob of cow vigilantes on the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, 2017, he tried to save himself by showing his purchase receipts, but was lynched with rods and sticks.

A video of the incident that had also gone viral showed Khan being beaten up by a mob, thrown to the ground and kicked, reported News18.

The appeal in the high court was filed after the state government said it would re-examine the Pehlu Khan case and set up a Special Investigation Team or SIT in August to look into the police lapses in the investigation

The probe team had submitted its report to the Rajasthan police chief in the first week of September, reported NDTV.

In its 80-page report, the SIT revealed details which have not been made public and found lapses at every stage in the police investigation, according to sources.

