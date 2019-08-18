Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 07:15 PM IST

India, All India

Uttarakhand: 20 houses washed away; 18 missing, rescue operations underway

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 18, 2019, 6:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 18, 2019, 6:20 pm IST

IMD has predicted widespread rainfall in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Pauri and Nainital districts.

Cloudburst and flashfloods have left many people stranded. (Photo: Representational image)
 Cloudburst and flashfloods have left many people stranded. (Photo: Representational image)

Dehradun: Around 18 people are missing after 20 houses were washed away by Tons river in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Sunday.

The Tons river has been flowing over the danger mark in Uttarkashi following heavy rainfall in the past few days.

The water breached local markets after which the administration issued an alert.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed the Uttarkashi district administration to supervise rescue and evacuation operations and arrange relief material to the affected people, ANI reported.

The teams of Indo-Tiber Border Police, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are carrying out the rescue operations.

However, heavy rains have made it difficult to commute. Gangotri highway has been shut down after landslides.

Cloudburst and flashfloods have left many people stranded.

The weather department has predicted widespread rainfall in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Pithoragarh, Pauri and Nainital districts.

Uttarakhand had experienced heavy floods in 2013 when thousands lost their lives and caused heavy damage.

A government report blamed badly managed hydro-power projects for the disaster. Floods or landslides also washed away or damaged 5,000 roads, 200 bridges and innumerable buildings.

Tags: floods
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun

Latest From India

Coming down heavily on the Congress, he said the party has

Appeasement politics behind continuance of Triple Talaq: Amit Shah

As a result of the MDMK leader's hospitalisation, the plan to hold a campaign against neutrino project in Theni district on August 20, 21 and 22 has been postponed. (Photo: File)

MDMK chief Vaiko hospitalised, protest against neutrino project put off

Continuing his tirade against the Congress leaders, Bhupinder Hooda said that like others, he never compromises when it comes to patriotism and self-respect. (Photo: ANI)

‘Congress has lost its way’: Ex-Haryana CM Hooda supports BJP on Kashmir

'As many as 190 schools will reopen on Monday in various zones of the district. The areas where schools will be opened include Lasjan, Sangri, Panthachowk, Nowgam, Rajbagh, Jawahar Nagar, Gagribal, Dhara, Theed, Batmaloo and Shalteng,' the spokesperson said. (Photo: AP | File)

Over 100 schools to resume in J&K from August 19

MOST POPULAR

1

'Robot Restaurant' comes to Bengaluru

2

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

3

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

4

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

5

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham