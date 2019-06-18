Tuesday, Jun 18, 2019 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

J&K cop turns emotional as he bids adieu to his colleague while holding his child

ANI
Senior civil and police officials laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid tributes to the officer.

 Al-Umar Mujahideen, a militant outfit led by Mushtaq Zager, who is currently based in Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack. (Photo: Twitter)

Srinagar: At the wreath-laying ceremony of martyred Station House Officer Arshad Khan of Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday, J&K police had a tough time to console themselves, Hindustan Times reported.

Khan was posted in Anantnag and was attacked by militants on June 12 in South Kashmir. The attack claimed the lives of five CRPF personnel. Khan succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Senior civil and police officials laid floral wreaths on the mortal remains and paid tributes to the officer at Police Lines, Srinagar.

Khan is survived by his parents, wife Neelofar, five-year-old son Abuhan Khan and two year-old-son Danim Khan. He was also supporting one unmarried brother.

Abuhan was held by Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haseeb Mughal in his arms during the ritual. SSP was holding Abuhan as he offered final salute and laid flowers on the coffin. It was when he couldn’t control his emotions and his eyes turned teary.

Five CRPF men were gunned down in an audacious daylight attack on one of the busiest roads in south Kashmir’s Anantnag town on June 12. Khan led the additional force and a quick reaction team (QRT) rushed to the spot, only to face bullets from the militants, who also hurled grenades at the forces.

Al-Umar Mujahideen, a militant outfit led by Mushtaq Zager, who is currently based in Pakistan, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

“He bravely fought against the terrorists which resulted in the killing of one terrorist,” Hindustan Times quoted a police spokesperson.

Adviser K Vijay Kumar was all praise about how Khan rushed to the rescue of fellow CRPF colleagues during the encounter.

Khan was inducted into police services in 2002 as a sub-inspector and was posted as SHO Anantnag.

Khan was known for his simplicity, plain speaking and thorough professionalism in his official circle.

