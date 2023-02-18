Saturday, Feb 18, 2023 | Last Update : 10:03 PM IST

Meghalaya govt among 'most corrupt' in the country: Amit Shah

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Feb 18, 2023, 7:10 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2023, 7:10 am IST

We will end corruption forever through the BJP’s double-engine government in Meghalaya and at the Centre, says Union Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally ahead of Meghalaya Assembly elections, at Dalu in West Garo Hills district, Friday, Feb 17, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday called the Meghalaya government "one of the most corrupt" in the country and appealed to the voters to strengthen the BJP to bring development, economic growth and get rid of corruption.

Addressing a series of election meetings in the Garo Hills, Shah said, "It is unfortunate that PM Narendra Modi's development schemes did not reach the state. All Central schemes vanish by the time they reach Meghalaya. We will end corruption forever through the BJP’s double-engine government in Meghalaya and at the Centre."

Shah said: "We need a strong BJP in Meghalaya that is why we broke the alliance before the polls and decided to contest all 60 Assembly seats. Meghalaya is one of the most-corrupt states in the country due to the inefficiency of the state government."

The BJP has pulled out of the National People’s Party-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government that was led by chief minister Conrad Sangma. In the 2018 Assembly elections in the state, the Congress won 21 seats, the NPP won 20, the BJP won 2 and the rest went to regional parties and independents. But 20 MLAs had switched sides.

Pointing out how the frontier state has failed to take advantage of various flagship schemes of the Centre, Shah said that Meghalaya’s power corporation is on the verge of collapse because of rampant corruption.

Shah assured that if the BJP is voted to power, Meghalaya will be made a corruption-free state.  "I appeal to all of you to vote for the BJP candidates and help in making the BJP stronger in Meghalaya so that we can open the door of development for the state," he said.

Referring to rampant corruption, Shah said that people are deprived of uninterrupted power supply and drinking water facilities due to corruption.
Speaking in Hindi, Shah apologised to the people for not being able to speak in Garo language but promised that students will be able to study in their own language from primary to secondary level in accordance with the National Education Policy. He said the BJP wants to make Meghalaya the "number one state in the Northeast" by setting up IT parks and economic zones, along with promoting organic farming.

"In eight years, the Modi government spent Rs. 5,000 crore for national highways and roads in Meghalaya. There is five times more fibre optics connectivity in the state since 2014," he said.

Stating that insurgency has come down drastically in the region, the Union home minister also appealed to groups in Meghalaya to come forward for talks with the Centre and "get connected with the Modi government’s development work". Shah also referred to how the neighbouring state of Assam was progressing under the BJP rule.

