Thursday, Feb 18, 2021 | Last Update : 12:08 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Feb 2021  Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor
India, All India

Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor

PTI
Published : Feb 18, 2021, 11:43 am IST
Updated : Feb 18, 2021, 11:43 am IST

After the swearing-in, the Lt Governor was presented a guard of honour by the Puducherry police outside Raj Nivas

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being sworn in Lt Governor of Puducherry, an additional charge, by Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee during a brief ceremony at Raj Nivas in Puducherry, Thursday, February 18, 2021. (PTI)
 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan being sworn in Lt Governor of Puducherry, an additional charge, by Chief Justice of Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee during a brief ceremony at Raj Nivas in Puducherry, Thursday, February 18, 2021. (PTI)

Puducherry: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who was given additional charge of Puducherry, was sworn in as Lt Governor of the Union Territory on Thursday.

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee administered the oath of office to her at a simple function at the Raj Nivas.

 

Soundararajan took the oath in Tamil.

Earlier the Chief Secretary to Puducherry government Ashwani Kumar read out the warrant issued by President Ram Nath Kovind giving additional charge of the union territory to Tamilisai Soundararajan on February 16. Soundararajan taking charge as Lt Governor comes at a time when the ruling Congress-led government has been reduced to a minority after one more MLA quit the party on Tuesday.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Ministers, Leader of the opposition N Rangasamy, former PWD Minister A Namassivayam (now in BJP) and officials of Puducherry administration were among those present at the swearing-in ceremony.

 

After the swearing-in, the Lt Governor was presented a guard of honour by the Puducherry police outside Raj Nivas.

Tamilisai Soundararajan is the fifth woman to hold the post of Lt Governor of Puducherry. The others were Chandrawati, Rajendra Kumari Bajpai, Rajani Rai and Kiran Bedi.

She was given additional charge of Puducherry after former IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office through a Presidential order on Tuesday. The Congress party had been demanding her recall for long,with Narayanasamy and Bedi being at odds over a host of issues.

Tags: puducherry governer, tamilisai soundarajan, lt governor of puducherry, chief justice of the madras high court sanjib banerjee, tamilisai soundararajan sworn in as pondy lt governor
Location: India, Puducherry

Latest From India

West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain (Image credit : Facebook)

Bengal minister injured in bomb attack in railway station Baharampur

Traditionally a Congress bastion, the former French colony has suddenly become the cynosure of the BJP’s eyes since the party in power at the Centre is piqued over its inability to make inroads into South India. (Photo: Twitter @CMPuducherry)

Is the BJP eyeing Pondy?

Experts say the human body is now ready to act against the antigen that the vaccine is providing (AP)

Second dose of COVID-19 jab will see more adverse effects: Experts

Modi said the nation is looking to build a natural gas pipeline grid to boost usage of the environment-friendly fuel that would help cut carbon emissions. (Photo:PTI)

Rs 100/litre petrol, PM faults predecessors

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham