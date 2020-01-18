Sonia aide faces ED trouble over assets in Manhattan

Acting on a complaint by political activist Ravikrishna Reddy, the ED began investigating the matter.

Bengaluru: Will Sonia Gandhi confidante, senior Congress leader and former minister, K.J. George meet the same fate as D.K. Shivakumar, who was jailed during the course of investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)?

Sources said George, who is accused of amassing properties worth millions of dollars in the name of his daughter and son-in-law in Manhattan, New York, seems to be in trouble.

Acting on a complaint by political activist Ravikrishna Reddy, the ED began investigating the matter. George, who appeared before the ED seemed to be confident that he would not be prosecuted. ED officers have asked George to furnish details of all bank accounts maintained by him and his family members, both in India and abroad.

They have also sought details of all movable and immovable properties in India and abroad owned by him, along with proof.

The ED also asked the Congress leader to produce “Income Tax returns from the financial year 2005 onwards till date. Copies of Income Tax returns, audited balance sheet and P&L account, along with all the annexures filed by all your concerns for the financial year 2005-06 onwards and till date.”

George, after being grilled for hours, stated that he will produce all documents sought by the officials, but refused to divulge any other details to the media.

Ravikrishna Reddy, the complainant, alleged that George, being “a powerful politician since the 1990s has amassed properties in Manhattan area of New York city.