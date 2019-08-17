Saturday, Aug 17, 2019 | Last Update : 08:51 AM IST

Kashmir Valley on high alert after intel warns of terror hit

In the last three days, Pakistan has resorted to heavy firing in an attempt to provide cover to militants.

Security personnel react as youth hurl brickbats on them during restrictions in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel react as youth hurl brickbats on them during restrictions in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Security grid across Jammu and Kashmir  was put on “high alert’’ on Friday following a specific intelligence input that Pakistan-based militant groups were planning a major terror strike to coincide with local administration’s decision to relax some of the restrictions in the Valley. Security sources said this was a fresh input which comes close on the heels of an announcement made by J&K chief secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam on Friday to restore phone lines and opening schools over the next few days.

“Though we have been getting intelligence inputs on possible activities of militants ever since decision was taken on revoking Article 370 but today’s input was more specific following which the security apparatus has been put on high alert. Security across J&K, particularly in the Valley is on a maximum alert right now,’’ claimed a senior security official involved with security arrangements in the Valley.

Earlier, intelligence reports had suggested that Pakistan-based handlers of militant organisations had directed subversive elements in the Valley to “lie low’’ in wake of the major restrictions imposed following revocation of Article 370 and dividing J&K into two separate Union Territories. Officials analysing the security scenario on a regular basis that militants were waiting for an “opportune moment’’ to carryout a major terror strike and feel once easing of restrictions could provide them this opportunity. “The subversive elements clearly know that any misadventure during the restrictions would have been dealt severely in wake of heavy deployment. Now that restrictions are going the be relaxed in a phased manner there is possibility that they may try something,’’ the official added. Even defence sources claimed that Pakistani forces were making a desperate attempt to activate the Line of Control and are resorting to heavy firing in the region. In the last three days, Pakistan has resorted to heavy firing in an attempt to provide cover to militants.

Such infiltration attempts were made on at least 10-12 occasion with India too responding. DG ISPR of Pak Army claimed that at least three of their security personnel were killed in this on Thursday in Naogaon area while another being killed on Friday.

The move to ``heat up LoC’’, officials argued, was part of a well calibrated strategy on part of Pakistan as the UN Security Council is likely to discuss Kashmir developments on Friday. This explains why even the Pak Army’s admitted that soldiers were killed along the LoC firing as they are desperate to draw international attention to developments along the Indo-Pak border in wake of recent developments related top J&K.

Meanwhile, National security adviser Ajit Doval returned to the Capital on Friday after spending 11 days in the Valley. He was camping in Srinagar since Aug 6 to persoannly monitor the security arrangements. During the stay Mr Doval intercated both with the common people and security personnel even in one of the worst terrorist infested districts of Shopian.

Tags: kashmir valley, high alert, ajit doval
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

