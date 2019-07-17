Wednesday, Jul 17, 2019 | Last Update : 12:30 PM IST

Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Governor grateful to PM Modi, Amit Shah

ANI
Published : Jul 17, 2019, 11:23 am IST
Updated : Jul 17, 2019, 12:07 pm IST

Former Odisha Minister Harichandan will replace ESL Narasimhan, who has been the Governor of Andhra Pradesh for the last decade.

On being asked about the border dispute Odisha and Andhra Pradesh is facing, senior BJP leader Harichandan said that though the role of the Governor is limited he will be happy if he will be able to discuss the issues with both the states and be able to bring out some solution. (Photo: ANI)
Bhubaneswar: Newly-appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for giving him an opportunity and said that he will try to solve some of the contentious issues the state is facing with Odisha.

Recalling the last episode when he met the Prime Minister, the 84-year-old politician said, "I am very grateful to the Prime Minister who has appointed me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. On June 30, I met him and presented by a biography which I have written. During the meeting, he asked many questions regarding politics. On that day, I got some indication from him. Next day I met Amit Shah, discussed with him and got some favourable comments. I have also thanked Dharmendra Pradhan. I also thank people of Odisha."

On being asked about the border dispute Odisha and Andhra Pradesh is facing, senior BJP leader Harichandan said that though the role of the Governor is limited he will be happy if he will be able to discuss the issues with both the states and be able to bring out some solution.

"There are many serious issues and border disputes between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. You know that the role of the Governor is very limited. If as a Governor, I will be able to discuss with both the states and be able to bring out some solution then I will be happy," he said.

He continued, "But as you know I will not be in direct politics in accordance of the Constitution and keeping the dignity of that office, I will discharge my duties as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. I will also look for the development of the state."

Former Odisha Minister Harichandan will replace E S L Narasimhan, who has been the Governor of Andhra Pradesh for the last decade. Narasimhan is also the Governor of Telangana.

Harichandan, a Jana Sangh leader, was BJP state President in Odisha. He had also served as Law Minister in the state.

